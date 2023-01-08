COLUMN: Let's work on being better versions of ourselves

The new year has arrived.
With it, many people are making resolutions, and sharing their goals and dreams for the upcoming year. I try not to make resolutions, just because I know life often gets in the way of my plans, and frankly, I'm an easily distracted person.
However, there are a few goals I shoot for each year, and maybe those of you who want to spice things up will join me.
• Be more present. All this means is I try to actually be in the moment. Do I still take a selfie? Of course. I just try not to let thoughts about what else I could or should be doing, future plans, or past mistakes pull me out of what I'm doing right now.
• Eat more yummy things. Easy. I'm a big girl, and I like to eat. Every year, I try to eat at a couple of restaurants I've never been to, and to eat something I've never had. Last year, I ate at Basque in Tulsa and tried snails. They were amazing. I could write a whole article on that dining experience alone. Even if I can't afford to go out to eat, I'll find a new food in the grocery store.
• Do at least one thing just for me, once a month. I don't actually always do so well with this. However, I try to do one thing that is only for me. This can be spending a Saturday reading in bed all day if I want. Maybe I'll go to a movie by myself, or just go grab a treat I enjoy.
• Go to one thing that makes me a little nervous. I am an anxious person. I don't often like going to crowded places, where I might not know anyone. I still push myself to do it. Telling myself to go for it has led to me going to art shows, concerts, and community events where I've met people who are now close friends, and I had a good time.
As we reflect and get ready for whatever 2023 is going to throw at us, I hope we go in a little wiser from the past three years, a little braver, and a little more open to possibilities. I'm going to continue to work on being a better version of myself, and I hope you all will, too.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
