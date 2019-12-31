Perhaps it is just my imagination, but are not nearly every one of the big and small cities that are in trouble run by liberals? And, are not nearly every one of the big and small cities that are clean and well-run are operated by conservatives? I'm sure I must be imagining that because it couldn't possibly be true. Or - Could it? Of course, it is true, but those who watch CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC or get their news from the written press don't know it. Why, because all of the news fit to print isn't printed. In fact, most of what is important in people's lives isn't worthy of a majority of the press.
What it takes is someone who doesn't mind taking the heat that comes from being disruptive to the way things have always been done. That is what President Trump has done and that is why people around the country are suddenly discovering that our inner cities are a tragedy.
Our cities were once admired around the world for their cleanliness and beauty, and even the more modern ones were clean and livable. But, that was back in the 1950s when all of the cities were run by conservatives, both north and south, east and west. Yes, there was tons of corruption, but compared to today, the corruption 60 years age paled compared to what we see now. Congressman and city counselors, union bosses and others who can become immensely wealthy and live in exclusive and gated-communities while their constituents live in crime-ridden, decaying slums.
Or, perhaps we should talk about how the more gun laws they pass to restrict ownership among the law-abiding, the more crime there is in the streets and in people's homes. Or, how by no longer prosecuting crimes that are not felonies, and down-grading many of them, more crimes are committed by more people more often. Or, we could talk about sanctuary policies that have flood the poorer parts of blue cities with more and more people who don't share our values and don't believe in our laws. We might even talk about how billions of dollars are now being spent on services for illegal aliens; dollars that could have been instead spent on those who live and work and pay taxes here legally.
But, all of that discussion would fall on deaf ears, just as it always have, because the cares of the people they are supposed to serve are no longer of any concerned. What is important is dividing and pandering and playing to the lowest-common-denominator (does anyone remember what that means?). Our cities are the way they are because the people who live there have elected people who have allowed the cities to become that way. It is absolutely the fault of those who vote and those who don't as to what they get in their leaders. Maybe we should all remember that.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
