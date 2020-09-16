If you're like me and you wake up humming the old hymn "For the Beauty of the Earth," you take it as a sign you should spend a little more time focused on the positives in this world. It is easy to get distracted by the noise and darkness sometimes.
So what are some of the good things happening in Tahlequah? The list is too long, but here are a few things you may not have noticed.
Work is underway on new lighting at the airport. This is a big project that has been in the works for a while. Tahlequah received a grant requiring matching funds last year to pay for the planning. We received another grant this year for the construction work itself. Because of the pandemic, the FAA took care of the matching funds, too. Tahlequah has one of the best small airports around, and it's about to get a whole lot better.
Our Parks and Maintenance folks have been busy taking care of a few lingering eyesores. If you get a chance, check out the demolition work taking place on the old bath house at the skatepark. The building had deteriorated badly and was no longer functional. Opening the walls while leaving the roof and support structure will provide shade and shelter for the families who frequent the park. It also opens the view of the park, making it much more welcoming.
The Senior Citizens Center recently got a roof repair, so it no longer rains inside. This week, the focus has been on taking care of some neglected landscape issues. It's not so much what you see sometimes, as what you don't see. Glad those weeds, brush and leaks are gone. This is a popular place for some of our elders. It's been neglected a bit too long.
Did you see the parade our Fire Department participated in this week? As a part of celebrating National Assisted Living Week, several organizations, friends and family participated in a superhero-themed parade at Brookdale Tahlequah Heritage Senior Living Solutions. When some of our residents can't get out to go to a parade, it's a great idea to take the parade to them. It was a beautiful day to see these elders out on the sidewalk waving at the engines and trucks driving by.
The Street Department has been patching some really bad spots on the roads. This past week, they were at the intersection of Vinita and Allen Road. There is no shortage of this type work for this crew. It's sometimes hard to see the progress, but East Downing Street, Nalley Road, and East Ross all have a new overlay.
Earlier this summer, we applied for a $40,000 grant that will allow TPWA to upgrade some of our street lighting on Downing Street and Muskogee Avenue to LED. These lights will be much brighter and will reduce our electrical usage. The good news came when the grantor asked if we would want to increase our grant to $100,000. A quick call to TPWA, and they were more than happy to expand the project. Work should start later this year.
So many great things happen around us every day, much more than listed here. It's good to spend a little time in the light.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
