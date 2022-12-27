COLUMN: Limiting Ukraine defense access is correct

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded his country 10 months ago.
Until this trip to the United States to visit with President Biden and address Congress, Zelenskyy had steadfastly refused to leave Ukraine. He once told American officials who made an offer to safely remove him from his beleaguered nation that he didn't "need a ride. [I] need ammunition."
That is what this trip to Washington, D.C. was about. It is a display of gratitude and to make a personal request for continuing aid as the conflict carries on.
Zelenskyy has been successful in convincing most of the world, and especially Western countries, that the Ukrainian cause is worthwhile. Tens of billions of dollars' worth of supplies and weapons have been provided to the armed forces of Ukraine. The aid has made possible a defense many thought was hopeless. Because of their success on the battlefield, the aid has continued to flow.
Just this week, probably in anticipation of Zelenskyy's visit, it was announced that Patriot surface-to-air missile systems would be provided to Ukraine. During the visit, the total for the most recent round of promised assistance was $1.8 billion. Although the aid from Europe and the United States had started to slow in recent months, it was never halted, and President Biden pledged to stand by Ukraine "for as long as it takes" to thwart Russia's aggression.
The pace of the war has slowed during the winter months. Most experts do not believe that will be the case through January. That is when the weather becomes slightly more amenable to fighting and the movement of troops and equipment. Surface conditions were likely one of the reasons Russia did not begin its invasion until around the same time earlier this year, on Feb. 24. This new round of aid is likely being provided in anticipation of renewed combat that time.
The assistance being provided to Ukraine is necessary to prevent bald aggression from being rewarded in the international arena. It is also widely popular in the United States, despite what Lauren Bobert and Matt Gaetz would have anyone believe. Their refusal to stand and applaud for a foreign leader of a friendly nation, who is addressing the United States Congress while his country is at war, would have been embarrassing if anyone really cared about their repeated symbolic tantrums.
There are plenty of ways for them to express their dissatisfaction about our relationship with Ukraine, but it comes as no surprise they chose a petulant, tacky, and ultimately ineffective one. Regardless of their actions, the United States appears to be committed to continuing its support of Ukraine during its struggle against Russia. While that material support is undoubtedly a good thing, care must be taken by the Biden administration not to entangle America or NATO in the conflict too much.
It is believed the training Ukrainian personnel will receive on the Patriot missile systems will happen on a U.S. base. That is something that has not been common to this point - at least, not on systems as advanced and as capable as Patriot systems. As could be expected, Russia took notice and didn't react well.
But the Patriots are defensive in nature. After originally refusing to provide them at the start of the war, the Biden administration has changed course and made them available. The systems will help protect vital infrastructure and facilities in Ukraine that have remained vulnerable to aerial attack. At the moment, limiting assistance to the provision of defensive weaponry is the right thing to do.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
