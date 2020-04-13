When I wrote my first column, I devoted it to describing my intent to staying focused on data, metrics, rationality, and reason. I expressed my hope that reflexive emotional reactions in politics could be reduced, or at least subordinated, to more empirical and data-driven methods of scrutiny. The arrival of the coronavirus hasn’t provided much evidence that our public discourse and decision-making has moved in that direction.
Obviously, there is cause for concern over this virus. Even those who were initially and understandably skeptical of its potential impact have come to realize the threat is real, even if they still claim it is being overestimated or oversold. But rather than address that kind of relatively specific concern, it would be helpful to take a step back and consider that broader issue of how little trust it seems we put into science and expertise. Looking beyond the undeniably tragic nature of it, this pandemic provides an opportunity to evaluate how we’ve reacted to scientist, doctors, and public health experts.
Doing so reveals an inescapable truth. Politics have severely undermined our ability to collectively engage in threat assessment. Thankfully, pandemics are rare. Even more thankfully, ones this severe are rarer still. Neither our common nor shared experiences equip us to accurately gauge the danger posed by a disease that is so easily communicable and relatively deadly. The situation we’re in now is a perfect example of when we should be looking to educated, intelligent, and experienced people for information and guidance. But we’ve allowed ourselves to be so accustomed to listening to political figures, and so eager to rally to their defense – sometimes regardless of how indefensible their utterances are – that some people are completely ignoring the warnings of medical professionals.
If there has been a crisis more suited to resolution through science, with all its intrinsic characteristics of measuring, testing, observing, and analyzing, than this pandemic, it doesn’t readily come to mind. Even with the systemic failures that have resulted in a lack of testing, thus depriving epidemiologists of their most basic and vital material, we need to put our faith in people who more often wear a white lab coat than a blue suit. If they urge caution regarding the efficacy or safety of a potential treatment for COVID-19, we should follow their lead, not that of politicians or people who earn their living protecting them. Even better, those politicians – if they are the leaders they claim to be – should know when to defer to the judgment of others more qualified.
Oklahomans don’t have that type of leadership in place, except the sensible and courageous decisions of the local governments of our state’s two largest cities. The problem is that those decisions shouldn’t be exceptions or need to be the given the distinction of being courageous. They should be the norm and considered common sense. That’s because they were based on observable, measurable facts that had been compiled and analyzed by capable people who specialize in disease prevention and treatment, not public relations and campaign strategy.
Despite the current situation, and the very real possibility things could still get worse, there will come a time when the urgency of this pandemic has passed and we can resume quibbling about the secondary political ramifications (please note the importance of the word “secondary”) without distracting from the goal of preventing illness and the loss of life. The more we listen to those crunching numbers rather than those counting votes, the quicker that will happen, and the safer we’ll be.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.