COLUMN: Listen to experts on COVID issues

It is still too early for anyone to say they know how the COVID virus behaves. Even experts are still learning, and those of us who amalgamate the portions of their knowledge that we’re able to absorb through credible sources are, by definition, doing the same.
Barring the “blind squirrel” phenomenon coming into play, it will always be too early for those people who seem to have a pathological need to oppose expert opinion to be able to say they know how COVID will mutate, infect, and spread. But some patterns do seem to be emerging. Late summers seem to be a time when the virus starts to spread with peaks coming around August. That observation is based on only two previous years of cycles, and it is entirely possible my recollection is skewed by my own bout with the virus during one of those late summer waves. However, the numbers indicate history will repeat itself, and there will be relatively widespread increases in COVID cases over the next few weeks.
Hopefully, the indicators are wrong. Each surge of infections seems to be less severe than the one before it; whether the symptoms are milder, there are fewer deaths, there are fewer overall infections, or some combination that makes it that way. And because both vaccinations and natural infections are leading to added immunity among the host pool, it isn’t entirely unreasonable to suspect the effects of any potential upcoming wave might be diminished.
That doesn’t mean our struggle with the coronavirus is over. It doesn’t mean future variants might not pose a greater threat than any we’ve encountered so far. That doesn’t mean people still aren’t dying from infections right now. Just because the acute stage of the virus appears to be less severe, that doesn’t mean catching COVID doesn’t still come with significant risks. And it certainly doesn’t mean we should let our guard completely down.
Right now, a person not wearing a mask in a public place doesn’t serve as a likely identifier of someone who couldn’t be bothered to take a simple step to help protect their family and neighbors. With the relaxation of social distancing rules, we no longer must endure the arrogant scoffing at the idea that keeping some extra distance from others is a good way to prevent illness and death. And those are great things. Despite what the “screw you” crowd thought, or still thinks, about those of us who saw mask wearing and social distancing as an exercise of basic human decency, there weren’t many of us who enjoyed covering our faces or not seeing our friends. I doubt very many of us are eager to repeat the experience.
But should it prove necessary, we will wear them and stand a little farther apart from people. There are reasons to be optimistic that those measures, or even more drastic ones, will not be needed. However, there is a non-zero chance that some inconveniences will be necessary to prevent large numbers of people from being killed, or suffering from the lingering effects of a COVID infection. The latter is something that is often underestimated in any considerations of anti-COVID measures. It is also something we know very little about and will only learn about with the passage of time.
Vigilance is required. Thankfully, there are still people out there monitoring the situation, watching the case numbers, working on vaccine improvements, and developing antiviral medications. We should listen to them a little more, should COVID decide to raise its profile again.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
