COLUMN: Little League player sets prime example

Growing up, there were two phrases my mom often used to express either pleasure or displeasure with something or someone.
The first was, "Oh boy," and being the obedient child of the group, I constantly strived to get this reaction. The other was, "Boy, oh boy," and that was probably something you did not want to hear.
This past week, the Internet was abuzz with Isaiah Jarvis, a young Little League player from Tulsa. After getting beaned in the head with a ball, Jarvis noticed the pitcher starting to break down on the mound, mentally and emotionally criticizing himself for throwing a wild pitch.
I have seen many players in the majors charge the mound ready to pounce on a pitcher for the same thing. Instead, Jarvis went to first base, and when seeing the reaction of the opposing pitcher who had just hit him with the errant ball, called time out. He then calmly walked to the mound, visited with his opponent, then actually hugged him, letting him know it was OK and he was doing fine.
When I saw this video clip, I heard my mom's voice in my head say, "Oh boy." What an outstanding show of sportsmanship. This show of forgiveness and kindness has gone viral across all platforms of social media and has received thousands of plays in media outlets around the country. It is a great example of what we should be doing in everyday life.
Instead, the political divide keeps widening. While politicians have always been hard hitting toward one another on policies, for the most part, they were respectful and could strongly agree to disagree. This has changed dramatically in the past several years. I personally started to notice a change during the administration of George W. Bush, especially after the attack on 9/11 as the U.S. ventured into the war with Iraq. With the election of Barack Obama, the heat turned up dramatically as the political pendulum took a hard swing to the left, which left many traditional and conservative Americans uneasy.
The surprise election of political outsider Donald Trump threw all of Washington into total chaos with hardcore politicians voicing outward criticism and backdoor backstabbers from both parties teaming up to go after him and anyone who supported him. This has led us to the point of no return, with a nation so divided that many anticipate a cultural and political civil war forthcoming.
Sadly, we have now reached the point in America where there is no fence-sitting. One cannot simply be for a social issue on one side and a fiscal issue on another. We are expected to no longer think for ourselves, but instead be all in on one side or the other, and nothing less is acceptable.
In the past week, we have seen a politicized Department of Justice not serve justice, but instead raid the home of a former U.S. president, while turning away possible evidence of wrongdoing from the sitting president's son. For any politician or their family members, if there is wrongdoing, expose it to the American people, and let the power rest where it belongs - with us. Show us the proof but don't do things to simply put on a show.
There is no longer sportsmanship in politics or in the country.
No mutual respect and no understanding to the other side is ever shown.
Boy, oh boy, can the adults across the country learn a great lesson from Tulsa's Isaiah Jarvis. I say, let's send him to Washington.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
