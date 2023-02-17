COLUMN: Living in weird times

How often have you said this phrase recently? "Weird times we're living in right now." It's gotten so weird sometimes it's easier not to discuss, but here I go again.
I try to keep an open mind, as I realize I'm over the hill, but dadgummit, am I the only one who thought the halftime performance for the Super Bowl was inappropriate for a program most families in America were watching together? Let me make sure I'm getting this straight. We're pulling books out of the libraries as they might contain vulgar or obscene material, but it's OK to watch a performer play with themselves on stage? These are certainly weird times.
Society seems to be doing everything in its power to protect children from getting their feelings hurt or having to deal with adversity, in any way, yet it's just dandy for us all to listen as a "star" sings, "B*tch, you better have my money." Now that, by all means, is the way to ask to be paid back something you are owed.
If you wondered what the lyrics were to the song that was actually reenacted on stage with a bunch of bumping and grinding, try googling the words to "Rude Boy." Perhaps I'm too critical; after all, this gal has had 14 hit songs that went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. I'm scared to google what the Hot 100 consists of. The lyrics are for a nightclub at midnight, certainly not on Prime TV. My grandkids were watching the halftime show. Not with me, but with their parents, although I'm still steaming that our society thinks this is good family entertainment. Sure, I sound like a whiny ol' grandma, but what the heck? This was OK for our kids to watch, but let's pull every copy of "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," as it might offend someone?
How about those Grammys? Let's all gather around the TV and watch a satanic ritual played out in real time in our homes. They tell us not to allow prayer or the Bible in our schools, but it's OK to watch demons worshipping Satan on Prime Time TV? If that's not weird, I don't know what is.
This is what has been happening on the idiot tube lately, but we haven't heard or seen much about the thousands of people who have been killed in Turkey from an earthquake, why there are UFOs flying about, why a 6-year-old would want to kill his teacher, and why is someone stealing monkeys from a zoo in Texas? I'm not any kind of a theorist; I can barely remember what day it is. I just can't wrap my head around what is happening in today's world. Dick Van Dyke and his wife couldn't even be shown on TV sleeping in the same bed, for goodness' sake. That's the end of my soap box - for today, anyway. Go and shine bright, like a diamond.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
