Living in the Midwest and here in rural Oklahoma, agriculture is part of our lives. Even those who live here who are not farmers and ranchers often understand - at least a little - about these things, because of the culture of the area. We all appreciate the county and state fairs, and we understand the basics about planting and harvesting. One of the things we know is the importance of seed corn.
In the book "How to Talk Well," author James Bender relates the story of a farmer who grew award-winning corn every year. One year, a newspaper reporter interviewed him and learned something interesting about how he grew it. The reporter discovered the farmer shared his seed corn with his neighbors. The reporter asked how he could afford to share his best seed corn with his neighbors when they were entering their corn in the same competition each year.
The farmer taught the young reporter a lesson about planting and corn. He said the wind picks up pollen from the ripening corn and carries it from field to field. He taught that if his neighbors grew inferior corn, cross-pollination would steadily degrade the quality of his own corn. He told the reporter that if he was to continue to grow good, award-winning corn, it was important that he help his neighbors do the same.
This farmer's reasoning can also be applied to us in our own lives. Like the farmer whose corn cannot improve unless his neighbors' corn also improved, we, too, cannot improve unless our neighbors improve as well. Those who choose to live well must help others to live well, which will in turn help improve the value and status of our community. We can learn the value of life is measured by the lives it touches along the way, and those who choose to be happy need to help others find happiness. We learn the welfare of each person is connected with the welfare of all around us.
With our elections only a few days away, we each need to take a step back and look seriously at the choices on the ballots and what it will mean for our future. For too long, many have blindly selected the candidates chosen by a particular party and fail to take into account what the future ramifications will be to our country, our communities and our own personal lives. Many have become so bitter and angry they blindly follow the herd straight to the slaughter themselves with scorched-earth mentality.
If we truly want to improve the state of our nation, our state and our community, we each need to take the time to actually research the stance of the candidates and look at their past actions and voting records. Look past the divisiveness and the bitterness and select the candidate you think will truly improve the lives of us as Americans, as Oklahomans and as Tahlequah residents.
If a candidate has a pattern of certain behaviors, you cannot assume he or she will change. Select candidates who will actually get in the discussions on our issues and have a say and select those who will lead on a path of protecting our freedoms and do what they can to provide a better life for everyone, and not a privileged few.
The lesson for us is that if we are to grow good corn, we must help our neighbors grow good corn and select candidates who will do so, as well.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
