I had the opportunity to take Mom to visit her younger brother this week. He's a nursing home resident in a small, southern Oklahoma town. While they talked, I spent some time exploring the facility.
Like most group homes, there was a central gathering area where residents participate in activities and visit. Their activities director was busy. She had put up the Angel Tree and decorated the hall for Christmas. Local organizations were donating Christmas stockings for the residents, so she was clearing space, anticipating their arrival.
Angel Trees have become such a central part of how many of us start our holiday season. Some people have a rule that Christmas shopping for family doesn't start until Angels are adopted and gifts purchased. There are certainly lots of opportunities in Tahlequah to adopt an Angel, or a family of Angels. There are Cherokee Nation Angels, community Angels available at NSU, Angel trees at most of our nursing homes. Because gifts soon must be processed to distribute before Christmas, now is peak "Angel Season."
You know, in business, the person providing the funding for a startup or project is sometimes called an Angel. Interesting that the Angel in this situation isn't the person receiving the support. Seems backward, doesn't it? Or maybe not so much.
Maybe the reason the trees with names on them are called Angel Trees is because they give those of us who buy the presents the opportunity to be an Angel. Maybe the truth is we're not "adopting angels" at all. We are stepping into the role of Angel temporarily to help other residents of our community. Regardless, being an angel gives a person the opportunity to anonymously help others.
We have another group of angels in town that I would like to acknowledge. The Tahlequah Community Fund has been around for about 20 years. This organization collects donations and uses that money to fund special projects of local nonprofit organizations and local government entities, like schools.
I really appreciate the folks who have worked hard to create the Community Fund, to keep it growing, and to select good projects to support. What a gift they have given to Tahlequah with their labor over the years! But don't think the group of angels ends here. No - the angels I want to make sure we don't forget are all the individuals who have made gifts to the Community Fund.
The Community Fund angels have provided support to Tahlequah in so many ways. Not a one of them will ever receive a nice thank-you note or any accolade directly from one of the many organizations who have benefited from their gift. So to you who have provided so much - thank you!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
