Our community has two very important counts coming up. They will both influence our future, albeit in different ways.
Next Thursday, Jan. 23, is the national Point in Time count surveying individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Information gathered is anonymous. It goes to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
More importantly, though, it gives Tahlequah and Cherokee County the opportunity to get as accurate a count as possible of those experiencing homelessness as our neighbors. We currently have good guesses and smaller survey results conducted by various entities. The number vary significantly.
As we move forward with our efforts make changes to reduce this number, we need to know where we are starting. It will give us a point of measurement so we can determine whether we are gaining or losing ground. It also will provide us with information that may be used to request funding assistance for our programs.
Lisa Look is the individual who is coordinating this count for Cherokee County. Her office phone number is 918-577-3000 and her email address is lisa.look@va.gov. Lisa is needing volunteers to help. She is fully aware of safety concerns and is working with law enforcement officials to help.
While this is a one-day effort for volunteers, there is a short online training program that volunteers must complete. If you are able to give a day of your time to help gather good, reliable information that could help those in need, I encourage you to give Lisa a call. The more volunteers we have working, the more complete the count will be.
The other count that is coming is the U.S. Census. Every 10 years, there is an official count of residents across the United States. Look for public announcements to begin very soon, as the count kicks off this spring.
Hopefully, you are aware how the Census numbers impact our community and our lives. Everything from eligibility for grants to funding for assistance programs, to our ability to attract new businesses and development, is based on these "official" numbers. The Census also is used to determine the number of representatives we have in government. Every 10 years, the city of Tahlequah is required to re-evaluate our political wards and whether changes are needed based upon the results of the U.S. Census.
I believe the phrase is "Stand up and be counted." It really is important. We need your help.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
