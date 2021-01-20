Your vote, your voice. It’s not just the latest slogan or Facebook meme. It’s the idea this country is founded upon.
Your vote carries the same weight as my vote. If you don’t like the way things are headed, vote. If you love what’s happening, vote. This week, more than ever, the result of voting is front and center.
National politics doesn’t arise from a vacuum. It reflects the heartbeat of communities. What is broken at a national level must be fixed here at home. That takes work. It takes paying attention to who you are electing and ensuring they reflect your values, whether we’re talking school board, City Council, or your representative to Congress.
Well, this is your reminder there’s an election coming up on Feb. 9. Missed it? You’re not the only one sweeping the local election under the rug, dismissing the significance in relation to the grand scope of national politics at play this week. This election will determine Ward 1 and Ward 2 city councilors. It will also give you a chance to weigh in on the proposed county tourism tax. If you live east of Muskogee Avenue, you should vote for a councilor. We all get to weigh in on tourism.
Yawn, you say? Not worth getting out in the cold? I’m betting you won’t have to stand in line very long for this one.
Some like to disparage those who are willing to throw their names into the ring. After all, what could they get from serving their community? It’s got to be about ego or power or possibilities to build wealth. Local politics is just a stepping-stone to the state or national stage, isn’t it?
Your local council currently consists of four men and women who make $500 a month for a job that carries the weight of trying to deliver to the community what is important to our growth and well-being. They do this while holding down regular full-time jobs and raising families. Yes, there are usually two council meetings per month. (Tuesday’s meeting lasted over three hours.)
But every councilor also represents city concerns on other boards. They meet with their constituents. They talk regularly with the mayor and city administrator. They research issues and they develop proposals and projects to improve life in Tahlequah. They are your voice.
This isn’t a job anyone takes on if they don’t love the community. Those who have offered themselves up in this election also have opened their lives to public scrutiny. Sometimes we, the public, want perfect representatives, but the best selection is a representative who reflects our values, listens to our needs, and is willing to work with the rest of the team to get things done.
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual Candidate Forum the evening of Feb. 4. If you don’t know Bree Long, John Uzzo, Gary Cacy, and Keith Baker, this is your opportunity to find out something about them and about their goals for our community. I strongly encourage you to take some time to listen in to the forum, and then to vote like your community depends on it on Feb. 9.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
