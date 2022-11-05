COLUMN: Look for the silver lining

Sometimes, I like to look for the silver lining when things have gone sideways. The entirety of Gov. Kevin Stitt's term, I've been looking for the silver lining. What good things can come from a governor who is somehow both incredibly selfish, and yet still manages to pander to the most extreme Republican base?
I asked myself what might the silver lining be for a man who prioritizes a fetus over a living, breathing - and in a lot of cases - voting citizen of his state. A state official who has been embroiled in scandals and plagued by issues since the moment he stepped foot in office, what good could he possibly have done?
He shot his reelection campaign in the foot. A shot to the foot isn't fatal, but damned if running a race isn't going to be painful. I hope every step to the polls is killer for him right now. While Stitt may pull this out by the skin of his teeth Tuesday, he will have had to work for it. He's now going to have to prove himself, or pay a lot of money to get a lot of people to vouch for him. That's what he has done.
My spouse received a robocall from Gov. DeSantis of Florida, so Stitt has pulled out the big guns. This leads me to wonder, though, why should I - or any of us - care what a state official from Florida thinks about who is running for governor of Oklahoma, and then we have to ask ourselves, "Why does he care?" Ted Cruz is coming here to stump for Stitt, what does a Texan state official have invested in the election of the next governor of Oklahoma?
Clearly Stitt is nervous; what could have and should have been a slam dunk for him is a little harder. He's sweating just a little bit, and rightfully so. He has proved time and again you can't run a state like a business. People are not products or commodities to be used for personal enrichment or gain.
Tuesday I'm going to vote, and hold my own tiny flame to Stitt's foot and hope we see a governor who cares about Oklahomans - all Oklahomans. Maybe the best thing Kevin Stitt has done is sow doubt about his abilities, and that will see him out the door of the mansion he hasn't even lived in. Silver lining.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
