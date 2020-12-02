As we look back on the past four years and forward to Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, when Joseph Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, it seems that trouble is almost behind us in the rearview window. No longer will we have a president plagued by the lurid details of a porn star, who fires the very people he selected to help him run the government, and who fractures the Republican Party into truthtellers of objective reality versus violence-instigating election deniers.
But a lot can happen in six weeks, and an emerging story is unfolding about "pay to play" influence peddling by an unregistered lobbyist or lobbyists on behalf of one or more people who need presidential pardons. We could speculate his campaign cronies are involved. It is too early to know the whole story. We know it involved a lawyer because attorney-client privilege was denied by the court.
That won’t prevent the investigation. Watch for mainstream news to seize upon this probe. We can speculate that charges will be brought toward those who have sought to get pardons by donating Trump campaign money. While pardons without a quid pro quo are perfectly legal, if pardons were being sold, there is indeed a meaty story that could even erode other aspects of the president’s pardons.
Presidential pardoning and clemency power is outlined in the U.S. Constitution at Article II, Section 2, Clause 1. It says outright that the president “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”
President Richard Nixon was granted a pre-emptive pardon by Gerald Ford for crimes of which he was neither charged nor convicted. Decades later, the senior President Bush pardoned his defense secretary and a CIA official for crimes stemming out of the Iran Contra Affair.
A shortcoming that the founding fathers didn’t address fully was whether a president could pardon himself on grounds other than impeachment. The inchoate dormant possibility exists that impeachment this time last year defines a scope of presidential misconduct that a president cannot pardon himself from, even if it were to be ruled at some point in the future that Trump can pardon himself for election fraud, foreign election interference in getting elected, and the like. The House may be wishing it had pursued a broader scope of inquiry last December.
It is likely that Trump will pardon himself broadly, regardless of whether it will stick. He has never let the unlikelihood of success interfere with trying to do anything. We’ve observed his tenacity in the wave of election recounts all of which have failed to make any headway in changing the ultimate outcome of the election in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. He has proved himself to be a high-stakes risk-taker time and again. Respected legal scholar Richard Posner thinks Trump can pardon himself, because the founders of the Constitution didn’t specify otherwise except as to impeachment.
Richard Nixon’s Justice Department briefed the subject and concluded Nixon could not pardon himself. Gerald Ford solved that problem without litigation. The Constitution Center points out that if Trump became unable to fulfill his official duties, stepping down so Mike Pence would briefly become the 46th president, Trump’s pardon could come from someone other than himself. There is proscription from Trump preemptively pardoning his children for all crimes they may have committed while serving in his administration or as private citizens.
Watch as pardons become big news in December and January. Even so, there are many voices for unity who would find it more useful to repair loopholes in the presidency instead.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.