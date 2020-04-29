My column usually publishes on Sunday. But this week, it's coming early. Because as of Friday, May 1, things are changing. If you got the Wednesday paper, you already know this.
Our hearts are heavy because the day newspaper staffs everywhere have been dreading for years has finally arrived at the Daily Press. But our sentiments stem from nostalgia, rooted in memory of how things were in the heyday of print journalism. They are also overlaid with a sense of hope and optimism, and anticipation of better things to come as we turn the page into the future. We've been wounded, but we're still alive.
It's no secret that our industry has been ailing for a long time. I've always been open about this with readers. Though community papers like ours have remained relatively healthy, the struggle to survive in a world of increasing costs is real, and for many papers, it has turned into a losing battle. We cannot let that happen here, so we must take one of the few remaining steps available to us. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are suspending two days of our print edition. Henceforth, TDP will be printed Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday/Sunday. We know what some of you may be thinking; you may suspect our company is trying to pad its bottom line. But that's not true. If that were the case, those of us with the skill sets, talent, and awards to secure jobs elsewhere would not remain in Tahlequah. Our company's goal is "saving newspapers" - and it's my goal, too.
It's the "old-timers" - lifers in the industry, like Publisher Gary Jackson and me - who have the most regret about the loss of print editions. Like many of you, we're used to holding our newspaper, smelling the newsprint and getting ink on our hands. And like many of you, when we began offering a digital format, we were reluctant to use it because we're traditionalists. We come from a long line of Fourth Estate crusaders, starting with Benjamin Franklin, who have always known that not only is the First Amendment precious and virtually unique to our country, but "freedom of the press" is essential to survival of a democratic republic. We also know one factor that determines a community's health is the presence of a newspaper to inform, entertain, and sometimes persuade - and to hold to the fire the feet of elected officials and other leaders who, without watchdogs such as ourselves, tend to stray off the righteous path.
I've always candidly admitted the pay in journalism is low. That will never change, so it isn't a factor. But over several decades, print readership in many markets has declined. So have conventional revenue sources, as mom-and-pop businesses that were our advertising bases have closed their doors. In the past couple of years, tariffs on newsprint have further decimated the industry. And now, COVID-19 has taken an immense, immediate and unexpected toll. To any astute observer, it's obvious that just scraping in enough money to pay the bills is next to impossible.
In a way, the pandemic hastened the inevitable. More than 2,000 newspapers have closed in recent years, and more will fall by the wayside. Others have cut news staffs by as much as 90 percent. Those of us who remain must now face the music, if we are to keep our lights on, our equipment functioning, and our small staffs paid. We must soldier on because the community needs us. Although there will always be naysayers who lack intellectual curiosity and prefer gossip and conspiracies to real news, ours is an eclectic community, filled with people who keep abreast of current events and who are educated, engaging and progressive thinkers - and we don't mean in the political sense.
It would be impossible to maintain the quality readers expect by trimming our staff to the bone. So we're resorting to our only option: We're moving further into the digital age, and asking readers and advertisers to join us on that journey. We will still produce the same volume of news, features, and sports (when they resume!), and we will continue our watchdog role.
Though shelter-at-home orders have curtailed our ability to be out and about, you will soon see us again at the city, county, and tribal council meetings; school plays and functions; fundraisers for charitable organizations; and community celebrations. We will maintain contact with sources and revamp our production schedule so our most popular features - like locally written columns - appear on print days.
While not every story and photo we produce will be in print, they will all be on our website, and in our e-editions, which will continue five days a week. The e-edition is an exact replica of the print edition, except text can be made larger, and specific items be found through a quick search. And there's no wasted paper, which environmentally conscious readers can appreciate. We will still be a daily newspaper, publishing five a days a week - except two of those days will be e-editions only. These, like the website, are available 24/7, and we'll be adding new items all the time to the website, just as we do now.
If you need help activating your e-edition, Subscriber Services can walk you through, at 866-770-7991. Make sure your email address on file with us is correct, and you'll also need a password. And if you are one of the 29,500 Facebook followers clicking on links to our website while we've been offering all pandemic-related stories free, we hope you'll buy a digital subscription. We know readers value it because of the thousands of click-throughs we get, and we have a reduced-cost deal right now. And speaking of reduced costs, a few subscribers will ask whether we plan to refund some money, or lower their rates. Frankly, if we could afford to do that, we would not have taken the drastic step of suspending print editions.
The Daily Press, through its predecessors, has served this area since the mid-1800s. We will continue to do so, with the same diligence and commitment readers and advertisers have come to expect. It's a pledge we must make, because we know that without your support, we could not exist. We value our community more than we can ever say - and we believe the community values us enough to understand why we must do this. Please hang with us, because we intend to hang with you.
