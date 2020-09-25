A few weeks ago, at the NSU natatorium, I noticed a small, round, squishy mound, 5 inches in diameter, lying beside the pool. It's not surprising to see things on the deck. I told you about the inflatable obstacle course part that lay there for weeks, punctured, but positioned in such a way that it looked like a shark head.
I have seen two pairs of abandoned swim trunks, and both made me wonder whether their owners "streaked" to the dressing room. I've spotted broken swim caps, jewelry, hair scrunchies, goggles, and in one case, a thong. The most disgusting thing - if you don't count the used bandages and the occasional deceased cricket - was a diaper, years ago. I watched the mother take her infant out, change it beside the pool, roll up the foul package, and leave it on the deck. I told the lifeguard, but his response was, "I ain't touchin' that thing." Can't say I blame him.
I took a picture of this latest object. It reminded me of a a breast implant - before it was implanted. Deana Franke suggested it was a prosthetic for someone who had lost a breast to cancer. Feeling I should not be injecting humor into that situation, I quickly removed the photo from Facebook, but not before a friend from junior high, Randy, jokingly offered to take it if no one else wanted it.
There used to be a lost-and-found basket in the natatorium, and I occasionally rummaged through it. There was always a collection of the aforementioned items, plus car keys, lipstick and deodorant, and a few surprises. Once I saw a bottle labeled for Vicodin; naturally, the bottle was empty. Among the more amusing items were a bottle of bubble-blowing fluid; a tube of hemorrhoid cream; and a rubber ducky. Rumor has it the latter object belonged to Peggy Glenn, having escaped from the flotilla during a past Red Fern Festival.
I had a friend at OU who once worked in the lost-and-found department at Six Flags Over Texas. She said you would not believe the stuff in the bins. Even more surprising were the requests from people trying to recoup their losses. This was before cell phones, which make up the bulk of items today. Back then, cameras, keys, and wallets topped the list. Kathy was surprised at how few people came to retrieve these, probably because they figured nobody would turn them in. For less common items, however, people would go out of their way to attempt retrieval.
Kathy had a story about an older man who had lost three condoms -- "still in their wrappers, so don't worry about that," he assured her -- and he seemed affronted no one had turned them in. Kathy wouldn't have thought it odd if the guy had been a teenager or college kid, since they always harbored delusions about having a go on one of the coasters. (That might've even been possible in the '70s, when Big Bend was operational. In its early days, you didn't have to buckle in, so fortune may have favored the bold.) What made this request so unusual, Kathy said, was the fact that this was a dignified older gentleman.
Several young men asked if anybody had turned in a baggie of marijuana. Kathy once overheard a co-worker bragging he had found a baggie on the back of a toilet; he didn't plan to return it. One kid lost a slingshot and admitted he'd had it out on the Runaway Mine Train and was trying to hit the guy in the front car. The kid had heard the intended victim using abusive language toward his wife, and he figured the dude had it coming. The cake was taken by a girl who reported a lost hamster; she didn't want to leave it in the car, because she was afraid it would get too hot, so she put it in her pocket. A few days later, the rodent was found belly-up in a log ride flume.
My sister-in-law Cathy was a part-time cast member at Disneyland for years. If they couldn't locate the owner of an object and no one claimed it, the cast member who found it got to keep it. Cathy came up with a nice 35mm camera that way. But Disney is good about finding items and returning them. My husband has lost wallets, cell phones, and prescription sunglasses at Disney World, and almost every time, the item turned up. Silver Dollar City is reliable that way, too. A few years ago, Chris' cell phone fell out of his pocket on Outlaw Run, and the next day, an employee had turned it in. Its screen was shattered, but it still worked. When we picked it up, I craned my neck to see what else was in the bins. I counted 11 metal hip flasks, which is logical, since SDC does not sell alcohol. Unfortunately, they did not find Chris' "Harry Potter" Slytherin face mask a month or so ago, but when I inquired, I observed several plastic flasks, owing to the fact that SDC installed metal detectors last year. Apparently, a fellow Slytherin had scooped up the mask, which would be in character for someone in that "house."
A week ago Thursday, I noticed the object was still on the pool deck, and it had become fruitful and multiplied. I asked Mason, the lifeguard, if she could identify the objects. She looked at them, and said, "Oh, those are things you put in your bathing suit so you won't nip." I was confused, because it didn't look like a face mask, which I suppose could have prevented its wearer from biting another pool patron. Mason was wearing a mask, so I thought I might have misunderstood, and I asked her to repeat herself. I'm sure she thought I was an idiot, but she said, "You know… nip?"
I understood. Apparently, Mason got the pads and took them to wherever the lost and found is now located. I wonder if the modest owner will work up the courage to ask for them.
