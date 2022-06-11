Humans are prone to gross exaggerations. That's especially true these days, with epithets like "enemy of the people" being flung at innocent journalists by people who are afraid we will expose them for what they really are.
But we also use superlatives. Everything is the "best," or the "worst," or the most beautiful or ugliest. Biggest or smallest. Tallest or shortest. Journalists are taught to eschew these types of adjectives. We don't always succeed. But we know that many words ending in "st" are bad news for news.
The other day, I saw a clip from "Rocky Horror Picture Show," wherein the Eddie character - played by Meatloaf - revved up his motorcycle. The camera homed in on his tattooed knuckles. One read "love"; the other, "hate." If there are two more overused words in the English language, I don't know what they are.
I overuse them myself. I have caught myself referring to colleagues, when asked about them, that "I love so-and-so; he does great work." I'm not sure if "love" is the correct word. Perhaps I should say, "So-and-so is extremely talented; I love his work." But even then, do I love his work? Would I die for it? Would I accompany it to the altar or have its child?
Plus, using "love" that way sounds like one of those insincere Southern belles that sound so "chahming," but she'll put the knife in your back when it's turned, and do it with a smile on her face, and a mint julip in the hand not holding the deadly weapon. "I do de-clay-yah, I just LOVE yoh-er dress!"
The same is true for "hate." We may claim to hate something or someone, but do we despise it so much that we would wish it harm? Aren't we really just saying we'd rather not deal with it? I can only think of one person I hate, and I'm working on that. Well, maybe three. They're all male.
At the pool the other day, one of the water aerobics class members announced that she hated the temperature of the water. I told her it seemed like a waste of energy to direct actual hatred toward H20. She laughed and said, "It's too cold, but I guess that's no reason to hate."
So let's get real. What are some of the things we really love or hate? Things we feel comfortable using those overused words to describe? I'll start first
I love rock 'n' roll. It's hard to even define my favorite band. I love the Stones, the Eagles, Metallica, INXS, Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers. I also love Aerosmith, and so does at least one Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, who understood why I might have been speeding while listening to a loud rendition of "Sweet Emotion."
To take it a step farther, I love most music. I don't really love modern country, unless Dolly Parton and Shania Twain count. I love classical music and jazz. I even love swing. I'm not too fond of that techno hip-hop stuff. It always sounds like the singer is grunting through a tube, and it's repetitive. If there's no melody that I can sing to - not that I can sing worth a hoot - I don't like it.
I love ice cream. I've tried to pray that love away, but it hasn't worked on ice cream. Count salted caramel, strawberry, and chocolate chip cookie dough among the best loved. I like vanilla but with lots of stuff in it.
To take it a step farther, I love any good food, especially game: duck, pheasant, bison, rabbit. I always order the game if I can. Unfortunately, I like the carbs accompaniments, too.
I love museums. Art, science, history - it doesn't much matter what's in the collection. Most recently, we were at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Science and Industry in that same city. I got my Hubert Robert fix, and my husband sated his LEGO lust. It's all good.
I love the beach. I love lying on a towel with sand between my toes, listening to waves coming in. I just don't love how I look in a bathing suit. But I've decided that at my age, it really shouldn't matter. Not many 62-year-old women are hot in bathing suits, even maillots.
I love swimming. I could pretty much swim forever. It's just that I don't have much time to do it, despite my doctor's insistence that I have to make the time.
I love festivals. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is my favorite, because for years, it's been a family affair. I haven't been in three years. I hope that changes in 2023. I also love Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World.
I love reading. I love all things Tolkien. Sadly, I don't have much time for leisure reading anymore. I spend a lot of time reading other people's news stories for editing purposes, and stories from all over the world for assignment purposes. We like to localize.
You were waiting for the next one: Yes, I love journalism. I don't love the hours and the short staffing, or the pay, or the hate aimed our way by "those people." But what we're doing is important. Very important.
I'll do more of it next week.
