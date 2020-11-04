Bet you have memories of losing things as a kid and spending time searching. Whether a shoe, your ball glove or your favorite Barbie, how did that go? Look under the bed. Check out your sibling’s closet. Behind the couch? Ultimately, you may have been outside, literally beating the bushes trying to find something you really, really needed.
With age comes wisdom, so they say. Ultimately, you learned to be intentional about placing certain critical possessions in a designated spot. You found that when you are more aware of putting something away on the front end, the back end was a lot more reliable. Generally, what you put someplace intentionally was still there when you returned a few days later. And if it wasn’t – check out that sibling’s closet again.
Here we are at the end of another election cycle and the hand -wringing has already begun, much as it does at the end of every election these days. How do we go about healing our community? How do we heal our nation? It’s a great question, even if somewhat misguided.
Not that I don’t want to return to that Norman Rockwell sunny time when we were all unified and had the very same set of goals and priorities, you understand. I just don’t remember that ever being the case in my lifetime – and don’t know that our community or country is stronger when we are spitting images of our neighbors.
Maybe the real question is, how do we go about learning to love and trust others when we’ve spent months (if not years) being bombarded by hatred and division? Well, the only person I have the power to change is myself. I can suggest change for my spouse, my children, my co-workers, but I bet you already know how well that plays out. We each get to be responsible for our own view of the world.
So here’s the hard part. If we want to build a cooperative, considerate community or country, we each must be more cooperative, considerate people. If we want to see more joy, we have to be more joyful. That nagging fountain at the end of Muskogee Avenue has it right. We must be the change we want to see in the world.
Habits are hard to break and hard to build. I suspect we’re all feeling bruised and more than a bit angry these days. We’ve spent the past few weeks and months focused on our anger and how others are feeding that rage. We’re resentful and we’re tired.
Just like losing something you valued as a kid, the solution is to get more intentional. Take action to secure your treasures. Identify what brings you joy, then take a few minutes every day to wallow around in that joy, just for your own well-being. Because when you love and trust yourself, you can begin to love and trust others. That’s what changes a community and a country.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
