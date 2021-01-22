As America watched a tradition of peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20, different views were drawn.
President Joe Biden and all the speakers spoke of positive aspects of this moment, but millions of people only saw negative through their filtered lenses. As beautiful moments of joy, hope, happiness, and optimism swirled around the inauguration, the online haters only saw what they wanted to see.
The history that was made Tuesday is something many Americans never thought they would see. Women all over the world saw faces with national power showcasing how those who work hard, stay persistent, and shoot for their dreams can make history.
During the inauguration, during the worst pandemic in our lifetimes, there was jubilation about the future. There was an acknowledgement of the hard and dark days ahead, but that was met with a plan. As with other great speeches, such as President Barack Obama's inauguration speech, President Biden laid out a vision for his presidency.
Yes, over 70 million people voted against his presidency, but he did not vilify them. He asked them to give him a chance and vowed to be the president for all of America. It did not take long for leaders in the opposition party to blast his agenda and actions, but the hope is that what he and the rest of the leaders in government do will make America better than ever before.
2020 created a monumental challenge for America and the rest of the world, but with new leadership, so many people are thinking better days are coming. President Biden also acknowledged he will make mistakes and challenged his team to hold him accountable and work to fix any issues that present themselves. That show of leadership is a must in America, regardless of what party you support.
America has always been stronger as we support our differences and challenge our leaders. Biden should be challenged to ensure that his policies and actions meet the time of the moment. There is a lot of hope put into his presidency; there is a lot of skepticism of his presidency, too, but the love for America should be respected and expected.
No, you do not have to like the fact that President Biden is occupying the White House; that is your right, but you have seen how much pessimism has hindered our productivity as a nation throughout multiple presidencies. Keep the pressure on local and federal governments as we push for a better country. Go into 2021 with an open mind, clear eyes, and an optimistic heart.
You may ask yourself if those who are calling for a change gave the previous administration a chance. The answer may be yes and it may be no, but you have the opportunity to show your community, your children, and your fellow Americans how to act when you win and how to act when you lose.
This is your moment. How will you be remembered and what actions will you take to make a better America?
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
