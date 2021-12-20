COLUMN: Loved ones may be gone, but cherish memories of them, make new ones

It’s Christmas week. The lights, the food, the fun and the togetherness with family, friends and loved ones are some of what always made this time of the year so special.
As a young person, this was one of the most anticipated weeks of the year. Christmas concerts and parties, two weeks out of school to do nothing but watch your favorite shows and spend quiet time at home or with friends. College years brought an end to the semester and the chance to go home and reunite with family and friends. As young parents, it is a time to relive the majesty of the season through your own children.
Sometimes there were extra-special years. When I was about 8 years old, Santa brought me Rock’em Sock’em Robots. Any young boy in the 1970s would tell you there was nothing more fun than knocking the head off of a robot over and over again.
When I was older, there were other fun gifts that came my way, one of which won me first prize in a contest many years later as the worst Christmas gift ever. When I was in college and was living in a small apartment, I was given an entire case of powdered dishwashing detergent. Funny thing was, I didn’t even have a dishwasher. The person who gave it to me said it was on sale and that someday, he was certain I would have a home with a dishwasher.
We are often told the best gifts are the really expensive ones, such as diamonds for our wives or girlfriends, or the new car with the big red bow. In reality, the diamonds and cars are not what makes Christmas special. It’s being with family and loved ones, celebrating the reason for the holiday together. Like the Grinch, though, we need to take time to realize Christmas doesn’t come from a store.
One of the most special gifts I ever received was from my daughter, Wendy, when she was only 6 months old. It was Christmas morning, and I was holding her and telling her about Santa and that he had left her toys, when suddenly she looked at me and said her first words: "Dah Dah." For me, that was the only gift I needed.
When I think back on past Christmas celebrations, I think of my parents, grandparents, brothers and their families, and my own children and grandson. Many of those people closest to me are no longer here in mortality, and I miss sharing my time with them every day, and especially during the holidays. Instead of being sad, however, I choose to be happy that I had those experiences and have always tried to enjoy each Christmas for what it was, and most especially enjoy those I am around at the time.
Be grateful that you live in a place like Tahlequah. Many have spent the season watching romantic movies on Hallmark. The interesting thing I see in those is that they are set in small towns where people know one another, are friendly and always there to help. When you stop and think about it, everyone here lives in a Hallmark Christmas movie, and Christmas miracles are all around.
In the words of the great John Lennon: “A very merry Christmas, And a happy New Year, Let's hope it's a good one, Without any fears.”
Whatever 2022 may bring, be sure to enjoy your time with your friends and loved ones, because all too soon, this one, too, will be just a memory. Merry Christmas!
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
