COLUMN: Lowering Medicare age not as radical as it seems

In a push to socialize society from every angle, the Democrats are pledging to lower the age of eligibility for Medicare from 65 to 60, further socializing medicine in the U.S. Although Biden campaigned heavily on this change in 2020, it appears to have been moved to the back burner and is not a pressing issue at the moment.
Medicare at 55 is an idea proposed in 2019 by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, as the Medicare at 55 Act. The proposal would give all adults ages 55-64 an opportunity to buy into Medicare. It’s believed this would help the Medicare program due to the fact that younger workers are typically healthier and therefore cheaper within the Medicare population of participants. Medicare premiums could be cheaper for older, uninsured individuals than the Affordable Care Act and also receive broader coverage.
There’s an unfortunate reality of older Americans living in both poverty and misery. A raise in Social Security, combined with a less restrictive Medicare, could help alleviate some of the burdens on these individuals. Lowering the age for Medicare is both bipartisan and popular. Reporting polls suggest 77 percent of people support lowering the age for Medicare, and carry support from 69 percent of Republicans. Suggesting the move to lower the age for Medicare is less radical than it was first believed to be.
Oftentimes, people put off necessary medical testing and treatments, opting to wait until they reach the threshold of the current age of Medicare coverage of 65, when it becomes more affordable and feasible for these procedures. Lowering the age of Medicare can make a lifesaving difference to these individuals. More often than not, a diagnosis of cancer at stage 2 is more affordable and much more survivable than a diagnosis of cancer once it has reached stage 4. There are people who will go without teeth and dental procedures, and people who will go without eye correction as they wait to reach the age of 65 when it becomes affordable.
It’s believed that with more and more people enrolling in Medicare at a younger age, it could lower insurance costs for employers by as much as 30 percent. There would potentially be a tradeoff, as well: A lowered Medicare age could prove to be an incentive for people to retire earlier, causing a labor shortage for some companies.
Hospitals tend to make less off Medicare patients than the patients with private pay or company-funded insurance policies. Hospitals are paid through Medicare by the federal government with government limitations on what they’re willing to spend. Hospitals then use insurance companies to make up the difference. A new balance within the hospitals will have to be found, should the age be lowered.
Being self-employed, my coverage options are limited and expensive. I fall into the category of putting off stuff or foregoing doctor visits or procedures until they are absolutely necessary, and I can’t put them off any longer. I try to eat healthy and exercise – I jokingly call it preventative maintenance – but if I’m being honest, that’s really how I look at it. I can’t afford the extra expense of health insurance for myself, so I try my best to avoid doctors and hospitals altogether.
I can’t say lowering the age of Medicare is the answer, but it sure would be nice to go in for a low-cost tuneup every once in a while.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
