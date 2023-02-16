COLUMN: MAGA base loves 'deep state' probe

While serving as U.S. attorney general, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr's intent - regarding the appointment of John Durham to oversee a Special Counsel into the justification an origin of the Trump Russia probe - was to find some "flaws."
Both Barr and Durham went down avenues that were met with internal dissent within that Durham panel. There were, for example, Durham prosecutors who were opposed to indicting various individuals like Michael Sussman, the lawyer who worked for the Democratic Party in its dealings with the FBI over Russian hacking.
Four years and $6 million later, the Durham probe ended without uncovering anything like the deep state plot alleged by Trump and suspected by Barr. The question is, why would Barr attempt to find "flaws'' in the Trump Russia probe, which the DOJ inspector general had upheld as legitimate?
This puts me in mind of what some of the Nixon plumbers did out in California when G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt broke into the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist. The plumbers smashed up the place, breaking into filing cabinets, and taking photos. Liddy and company found absolutely nothing in any files that they could use to discredit Ellsberg, who had leaked a classified DOD study of the history of American involvement in the Vietnam War.
So, Barr used the Durham investigation to discredit the federal government's probe of the 2016 Trump campaign. Barr and Durham may not have even believed anything was out there that would suggest there was any deep state plot against Trump, but they were willing to leave no stone unturned, just as in the case of the plumbers.
Durham's use of Russian memos peppered with disinformation was the equivalent of the Steele Dossier, which was later found to be of a rather dubious nature. These Russian memos were used to prove a Clinton conspiracy against the Trump campaign by trying to manufacture suspicion about Russians linked to the campaign. Robert Mueller's probe did find plenty of Russian connections to Trump's campaign, not to mention proof of a mutually assured relationship once Trump was in the White House. This was the attorney general of the United States, Bill Barr, trying to taint a credible, nonpartisan, and legal federal probe into the campaign of Trump in 2016.
Barr provided no evidence that former President Trump was the victim of a political witch hunt regarding the federal probe of the Russia investigation. Barr's implication that there was something sinister about the federal investigation into the Trump campaign links to Russia is really the former attorney general's way of legitimizing Trump's baseless, self-serving conspiracy theories that he was the victim of a "deep state" persecution.
Special Counsel John Durham's four-year probe has turned up absolutely nothing regarding Barr's claims of a sabotage by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. D
urham's team was investigating a tip from Italian officials about potentially wrongdoing by Trump himself. Well, that was Barr's strategy, all right - just create the cloud of suspicion while keeping up the fight. The MAGA base loves it.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
