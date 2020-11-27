It's that time again. Time to waste my time making candy I shouldn't be eating - and in fact, no one should be eating, because it's always full of refined sugar and other things that health experts say are bad for you.
But really, should we care? After all, a great many friends shrug off the pandemic and refuse to social distance, much less wear facial coverings. They'll say things like, "We've all gotta go sometime," or point out that more people die from cigarette smoke, alcohol poisoning and overeating than they do from COVID-19. So I suppose an extra 10 pounds packed on during the holidays, mainly due to calorie- and carb-laden treats, is hardly worth mentioning.
I usually make my candy in three waves, starting with Thanksgiving weekend. As you're reading this, I'm probably toiling away in the kitchen. This year, I started early, and got four batches out of the way last weekend. My son had asked for certain things, and he was expected to come in for Thanksgiving to feast and put up the Christmas tree. The taking of excess food off our hands doesn't merit any reward, but the Christmas tree is large and we have hundreds of ornaments, so I felt he was due some consideration for that.
I should actually be honest and said I made three batches last weekend, because the failure batch - a requisite every year - doesn't count. This year's failure - my famous pralines, which are my personal favorite of the 15 or so things I make - will cause me to produce another two rounds, since it's one of two types of candy on which I always double up. The other is toffee.
In my case, candy fails can be blamed on a bad thermometer, or the notoriously quirky use of propane on gas stovetops. I thought the latter was the case with the pralines, until I caught myself trying to repeat the error that caused the problem. I had put in baking powder instead of baking soda. I know what you're thinking, but I have an ample defense.
I usually have Arm & Hammer baking soda in the orange square box, but for some reason, what I have on the shelf currently is in a can, the exact shape and size as my can of Clabber Girl baking powder. I thought I was grabbing the soda when, in fact, I grabbed the powder. I didn't realize this, however, until I made the peanut brittle and caught myself holding the wrong can. If I had really looked, I'd have realized the powder can is white, whereas the soda can is orange and red. But hey, I'm old.
Before realization struck, I was blaming the thermometer. As I explained about this time last year, my husband finally bought a decent thermometer that would make it through two or three seasons. He was able to justify this in his mind because, after all, a thermometer is a tool. Nevertheless, I told him the fancy thermometer he'd bought was a waste of money because the praline liquid never reached the dark, caramel hue it's supposed to have. He defended the thermometer's integrity, almost as if it were a beloved table saw or something. Still yet, when he beat the concoction the required three minutes, the texture was more like fudge. It tasted OK, apparently, but was nothing like pralines. Later, when I discovered the mixup, everything made sense. I apologized to both my husband and the thermometer.
It was a friend who reminded me a few weeks ago that candy season was upon us. She doesn't live nearby, and since I don't deliver, she isn't normally eligible for a sample of my treats. This year, though, she thought things might be different. She said, "Because of the pandemic, I bet you'll have more time for making candy!" I'm not sure what spaceship took her to the alien planet on which she awoke that morning, but the pandemic has not suddenly deprived me of any of my normal duties. If any, it's made my life more of a challenge.
While I don't work remotely, the rest of the news staff does, and there are occasional glitches in communication. We mainly use texting - the quickest method - but that's an immense sacrifice on my part, since my psoriatic arthritis makes the use of thumbs on miniscule keyboards quite painful. I can use a keyboard without agony, and my husband says if I'd get an iPad, I could hook up a keyboard and text that way. To me, that seems like an unnecessary expense - even more so than power tools and fancy candy thermometers.
But I digress. I don't know what the rest of you working stiffs are doing as the pandemic rages on, but some of us are still working as usual, and figuring out new and unique ways to get 'er done. Some of my weekend time is now spend editing Renee Fite's copy for the Stilwell paper, so if I want more time to make candy for others - since it certainly isn't for myself! - I have to take vacation days. And that is what I'm doing even as you read.
I had originally scheduled the Friday after Thanksgiving and the Monday thereafter to go with my husband to see his father in California. But he's very old, there's a pandemic, flights are expensive and problematic, and it just doesn't seem feasible at this time. I do have friends who are sharing memes urging us to visit family now, because it could be our last chance to see them, COVID or no. But I don't want to take any chances of infecting a 90-year-old Italian man (whose parents went through Ellis Island) with a virus I might not even know I have, or could pick up between here and LA. And I myself cannot afford to be sick, because I still have a job to do, some of which consists of reporting on other people getting sick.
At any rate, wish me luck. In some ways, making candy is harder than editing a newspaper.
