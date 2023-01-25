COLUMN: Man, beast, or property is not safe

The Legislature ended filing of bills for this session on Jan. 19. The 48-member Senate filed 1,116 bills and 18 joint resolutions. That is an average of 23.25 bills per senator.
The 101-member House of Representatives filed 1,901 bills - up 419 from last year - and 44 joint resolutions. That is an average of 19 bills per representative. Lawmakers will be considering over 3,000 bills. In 2022, 416 bills became law.
Legislative rules allow for appropriation bills to be filed throughout the session, and there will be several. The rules also allow the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and Speaker of the House to initiate legislation at any time. The Oklahoma Constitution sets the date for the Legislature to meet. This year, it will convene Monday, Feb. 6 and adjourn by May 26. If taxpayers want to research legislation, they can go to www.okhouse.gov or www.oksenate.gov.
One bill certain to be controversial is a school choice proposal by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, which would allow parents the option of tapping a portion of their children's education dollars to pay for education services, including tuition. That bill number is SB No. 822.
After meeting with a group of public school educators on Jan. 18, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, chair of the Senate Education committee, released a four-point public education agenda, detailing his support of public school teachers. President Pro Tempore Sen. Greg Treat, R-Edmond, praised Pugh's agenda. Often when leadership opposes a bill, it never gets to the floor for a vote. SB No. 822 faces an uphill battle. Rep. Josh West refilled HB No. 1030, which would require a consumer's consent for personal data to be collected. West's bill passed the House last year, but did not get a vote in the Senate. Three observations:
First, lawmakers need to major on the majors. Appropriations, revenue, and taxation bills should be at the forefront. Money bills should be paramount, but they are pushed back and considered last. Taxpayers deserve meaningful tax cuts. State government is flush in money and lawmakers have handed out raises to state employees, teachers, and others. It's time to give the taxpayer back some money, and it should be a significant amount, not some negligible token.
Second, taxpayers should pay attention. Legislators seldom hear from constituents until they're angry. Continual monitoring of what is going on will result in more accountability. People often do what is "inspected" more than what is "expected." The websites above are a place to start. When you communicate with your legislator, be clear, concise, and respectful. Expressing your opinion in a constructive manner can result in their being better informed. Good legislators will welcome input because it will keep them in tune with what their district and state want and need.
Third, there are too many bills. House bills filed were up 22% plus versus last year, Senate bills up 18.8% plus. Many are redundant and unnecessary. Lawmakers wrongly believe they must get bills passed into law to be effective. The truth is they are sent to the Capitol to "represent" their constituents and to "vet" legislation. Filing bills on controversial issues to call attention to themselves is not a part of their job description. These 3,000 bills have to be organized and considered, with there being only a 13% chance of one making it on the books. A great deal of taxpayer funded-time and money is wasted for legislators to grandstand.
In the 1930s, when the Legislature was in Democratic control, Will Rogers said, "neither man, beast, or property" was safe. Sadly, not much has changed. Oklahoma taxpayers, voters, and citizens better pay close attention to what is happening.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.