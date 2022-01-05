COLUMN: Manchin wrong: BBB won't cause inflation

Sen. Joe Manchin is choosing to vote against a bill that would provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help working families with children. Manchin voted against the extension of the child tax credit, free preschool, and the bolstering of child care aid. Manchin has voted against more than $500 billion for tax breaks and spending to curb carbon emissions.
Manchin has cited concerns about how the Build Back Better bill will add to inflationary pressures, yet the BBB contains anti-inflationary measures, such as child care provisions that will help push people back into the labor force. And infrastructure improvements will bring supply back in alignment with demand.
The BBB is not an economic stimulus package, and thus the measure will not exacerbate the inflation we are already experiencing due to the impact of the pandemic on supply chains and demand that has outpaced supply as the result of shuttered factories. BBB will increase economic productivity, and thus over the long haul, inflation will come down. And it is ultimately what the Federal Reserve does that will impact how BBB will increase or decrease inflation. The Fed is going to hike interest rates and follow a tight money policy to temper the already inflated consumer prices tied to the pandemic supply chain disruptions.
What happened to Manchin’s original written proposal where the senator had agreed to a figure of at least $1.85 trillion over the next decade? This legislative objective was the most important plank on the Democratic Party platform, and just like that, Manchin repudiates the priority of the party by a "no" vote on a measure that has real-world impact for American families. Manchin has chosen to listen to the likes of Sen. Lindsey Graham, and in the process has imperiled the Democratic Party in terms of the unity needed for the November 2022 midterms.
Graham mentioned Manchin’s name in a half-hour press conference, and even took the liberty of initiating a Congressional Budget Office Report that outlined provisions in the BBB. The CBO report that was prepared at Graham’s request found that President Joe Biden’s massive climate and social spending package will increase the nation’s deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade. Graham was certainly pleased with Manchin’s vindication of the BBB’s cost, but there are a lot of measures that are not fully funded. The BBB spans over a decade, and some provisions in the bill expire after only a year, or in some cases, after five years.
Graham resorted to requesting a CBO report that only demonstrates what BBB could do if all the provisions in the legislation are permanent. A broad consensus among economic analysts have said the inflationary impact of BBB will be modest and brief. And tax increases on the wealthy may not slow down spending by the wealthiest individuals and families, thus diluting any anti-inflationary impact. But BBB does contain provisions to combat inflation: child care subsidies, investments in affordable housing, and infrastructure improvements.
It is textbook economics that any increase in government spending will lead to an increase in demand, and thus an increase in consumer prices. But the impact on demand in terms of the BBB will be minuscule, since the spending and taxes of this bill are spread out over a 10-year period. And the size of BBB pales in comparison to the coronavirus aid packages that passed in 2021. If the demand boosted by BBB is equivalent to only one-third of a percent of the GDP, I don’t see a problem.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
