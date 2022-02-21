COLUMN: Many reasons to lower age of Medicare

I don’t know about you, but I have heard a lot of folks say, “I can’t wait until I’m 65 so I can enroll in Medicare!” Why is that? There are a number of reasons I’ve heard anecdotally, from work-related changes every year that are a hassle, to poor/inadequate coverage, to anxiety about losing their coverage due to a “pre-existing condition” – or losing their job.
Those issues are compounded as one ages, although the pre-existing condition one is not mentioned as often due to the requirements of the Affordable Care Act (thanks, Obama!). From personal experience, I know being self-employed and finding affordable health insurance that doesn’t have sky-high premiums and outrageous deductibles and copays is a challenge. I was among that group hoping to make it to 65 – I did! – so I could stop the madness associated with insurance. Yes, I know: According to some surveys, most folks who have work provided insurance are “happy” with what they have. But that’s not the whole story. If you dig deeper, you find being happy with something you never use, or rarely use, is a bit misleading.
Many folks, when they or a family member get very sick and need lots of care, are not so happy. Even before the pandemic, medical bills were a major cause of families declaring bankruptcy. In fact, according to thebalance.com, “Medical bills are reported to be the No. 1 cause of U.S. bankruptcies. One study has claimed that 62.1 percent of bankruptcies were caused by medical issues. Another claims that over two million people are adversely affected by their medical expenses.”
So “happy” is in the eye of the beholder. There’s more bad news for Americans, according to Bloomberg: “The cost of family health coverage in the U.S. now tops $20,000, an annual survey of employers found, a record high that has pushed an increasing number of American workers into plans that cover less or cost more or force them out of the insurance market entirely.”
And that was before the pandemic.
Further, having also been a small business employer, I know how maddening it was to have the insurance agent come in every year with a utilization rate report and find one sick staff person was going to cause everyone’s premium to rise. That happens every year. It is a burden on employers that would be reduced if their older employees could be covered in the largest pool possible, that being Medicare.
I would have breathed a huge sigh of relief if I had an insurance pool of only those 54 and younger and those 55-plus could have enrolled in Medicare. You might argue, “yes, but the cost!” And I would say there are costs associated with care, regardless of where you go. Whether you call it a premium or a tax, it is still a cost. I’ve often wondered if we changed our words a little if people would respond differently to the situation, such as calling the cost for insurance a tax instead of a premium. Or, obversely, what if we called what we pay to the government annually our citizenship premium? Either way, we’d be paying for health care.
As a recipient of Medicare, it has been my experience that I prefer that system to the health insurance I had before and I’ve had several companies and “managed care” products. None of them were inexpensive and there was usually a copay and deductible, except when I had ”Prucare,” which didn’t last long.
I could easily write more about this, but due to space limitations, I’ll just say yes, we should lower Medicare eligibility to 55.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
