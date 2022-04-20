COLUMN: Many still feel like their faces hit the asphalt

As I stepped onto the trail, there she rode, maybe 4 years old, wobbling, blond hair in the breeze. Older kids were ahead and laughing. Two adults with a stroller were a half a block behind. Then this novice bike rider took a tumble, bike and child hitting the asphalt. She was soon surrounded by sympathetic adults, examined for lasting damage, and quickly went back to chasing the big kids, joining in the shouts and laughter. You know the drill, “rub some dirt on it and get back in there.”
It's exciting to watch our community as we get back in the game after a long two years. Attendance at NSU’s Emerald and Northeastern Health System’s Gala were record breaking. Tahlequah Youth Sports League is hopping and serving over 850 youngsters in Spring sports. The Chamber’s MyTahlequah clean up event is this Saturday, with the much-anticipated Red Fern Festival just a week away. You can feel the energy building.
Not everyone is ready to jump back in though. Once bitten, twice shy? If only it were that simple. There’s a big difference between caution to avoid a minor injury and concern that everyday activities might bring an early demise. It’s not like the danger is gone. There will be another surge, and another one, and another one. With every surge the ability to mitigate the threat improves, but the threat persists.
So let’s say you know someone who is figuratively still on the asphalt. How do you encourage getting up after the wind has been knocked out of the world? Luckily, Tahlequah in the spring is a siren call of beauty, peace, and healthy living. Yes, the creekside trail is open air, rippling water, blooming wildflowers, and leafing trees. With ample benches placed at the most scenic points, it’s an option for those who don’t walk well for long distances as well as for the athletes among us.
The Farmers’ Market has reopened in the pavilion. Open air, with vendor booths spread apart for distancing, access to spring greens, free-range eggs, crafts, fresh baked breads, and garden seedlings makes this a temptation for gardeners, cooks and all who like to eat. This is a great dip-your-toe into a social setting with limited exposure.
The Red Fern Festival is upon us. While outdoors, not everyone will feel comfortable in the crowd cruising the vendor booths on Muskogee Avenue. Certain events will be fun and not necessarily elbow bumping. For those who aren’t ready for a crush, consider Friday afternoon and evening events. Most of the crowd happens on Saturday. The concerts at the pavilion might be of interest. Who wouldn’t want to watch “Where the Red Fern Grows” on a giant, outdoor screen? And Saturday’s Rubber Duck Race is spread out along the creek – plenty of space to avoid being jostled.
I encourage those who aren’t fully “public out,” to stay vigilant, take precautions, but also to rub a bit of dirt in the wound COVID caused. It won’t be long before being back on the bike feels right.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
