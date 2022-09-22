COLUMN: Mar-A-Lago shows Trump is security threat

Judge Aileen Cannon's approval of a special master is completely ludicrous. It is wrong for several reasons. First and foremost, this action will allow Donald Trump to delay the criminal investigation by the DOJ into compromised secret documents that could put all of us at risk. The appointment of this third-party counsel is setting a dangerous legal precedent.
We know Trump's modus operandi, when he has been investigated before, is to block, delay, or stonewall. Now Trump has a federal judge in his corner, helping him do this. Trump had been dubiously touting or crying foul that the FBI "raided" Mar-A-Lago and the documents were "planted." Why didn't Trump file a challenge in court right after the FBI search on Aug. 8? It was only recently Trump raised a challenge officially when his attorneys requested a special third-party legal review.
In light of what the bureau found at Trump's home, how can Cannon's order be anything but dangerous overreach? Remember, a federal judge signed off on the legitimate search warrant because that judge agreed there was enough probable cause. A small number of personal documents - medical and financial - were also seized. Trump can get these back, as they don't pertain to any national security breaches. But the thousands of other secret documents had absolutely no business in Trump's possession.
Trump is being allowed to halt a criminal investigation that is related to potential national security breaches. Trump does not possess executive privilege because President Joe Biden waived executive privilege. But the special master ruling will not save Trump from indictment.
The materials discovered at Mar-A-Lago are not about politics, and forget the legal nature of the case regarding Judge Cannon's decision to allow a third-party neutral review of secret documents, seized by the FBI, which is completely nonsensical. Focus on one thing, and that is about the safety and security of our country, as well as our allies to include agents who now could be in mortal danger because of Trump's theft of highly sensitive documents.
This is a national security issue with our allies wondering whether or not their nation may be in danger from a compromise of information. It's not a witch hunt; it's not a political stunt to derail the midterms for Republicans; nor is it a plot hatched by the Biden White House to sabotage a presidential run for Trump in 2024. This is about a potential compromise of documents - some of the highest echelon of secret rating - that could potentially put all of us in harm's way.
We've got a situation where a former president spirited nuclear documents about a foreign regime to his private residence. He refused to turn these specific documents over to the NARA. It ultimately took the FBI with a search warrant to seize information the former president had absolutely no business being in possession of in the first place.
It is clear the DOJ has everything it needs to indict the former president, but now we have a federal judge putting the brakes on the DOJ investigation because of a third-party review pertaining to attorney-client privilege and executive privilege, which the former president doesn't even have. Attorney-client privilege does not apply to documents classified as Special Access Programs that pertain to nuclear weapons. If some people still don't get how Trump is a major threat to the security of the United States, then this is it, right here.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.