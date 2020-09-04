COLUMN: Marvel's 'Black Panther' is now an ancestor

The world found out about the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Aaron Boseman on Aug. 28, 2020, and the world mourned.
The movie "Black Panther" was a global phenomenon and brought in over $1 billion. Mr. Boseman was truly a hero with or without the mask. He gave hope to so many inspiring actors, and showed millions of people they could achieve their goals. Not only did his "Black Panther" character assist in making a multibillion-dollar movie series, it helped bridge a gap of racial lines.
Black Panther was not only a Black hero for Black people, although he was, but he was a Black hero for the world. Seeing an unapologetic Black man as a superhero on the big screen made the world a better place. His popularity with various races showed how impactful Black Panther was. Upon news of Mr. Boseman's death, the internet exploded with pictures of children of all backgrounds, showing their sadness for the loss of a great hero.
The movie "Black Panther" depicted a fictional country in Africa called Wakanda. Wakanda gave a view of what Africa could have looked like if it was never colonized. The technological advances that have been documented to have originated in Africa made many people think about all the possibilities of African and Black people advancing their status in life. The movie motivated hundreds of thousands of Black people, as we were able to see our fictional king shine across the world.
As a viewer of the "Black Panther" movie, I was inspired by the images of educated Black people and how they worked with others of different races. I also loved that my children were able to see a positive image of Black people on the big screen and at home. My daughter was truly moved by the movie, as it depicted an all-female security force and a powerful queen and princess. I saw her eyes light up when we brought home the Shuri costume as her Halloween costume a couple of years ago - and that moment touched my soul. The images of powerful Black people are not widely viewed by the world, but "Black Panther" changed that.
Mr. Boseman played other iconic characters such as Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson, and James Brown, which showed his range as an actor. He was truly an inspiration to many and will be missed. His legacy will live on forever, and that is all a hero on and off the screen could hope for. Rest in peace, my king.
Corey Carolina is an Northeastern State University graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
