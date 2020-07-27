The debate over the wearing of masks has been a contentious one, even here in our community. In the past couple of weeks, as patients testing positive with COVID-19 have increased, the debate is again at the forefront.
The mayor and city council, as well as the school board and others, are in a very difficult spot. The issue has become politically divided, which means the common community residents are not getting straight facts, but are instead getting rhetoric.
Many parents are concerned with the opening of the schools. Some want schools to open as normal, citing many studies about the chances of the virus spreading among children and teachers. Some want total online learning, which is difficult for many students whose families live in areas where internet service is sketchy at best. Some are switching to fully established online schools like EPIC and others, which have better online learning infrastructure already in place. And some are just pulling their hair out not knowing what to do.
Many state and federal regulations have to be followed, and this has created several problems in the classrooms – including space, lunchtime food and serving, cleaning rituals and more. Teachers already have a difficult enough time preparing lessons and actually teaching face to face. The updated requirements of partial or full-time virtual learning is going to put them and their students at a larger disadvantage in all aspects of their respective responsibilities.
Likewise, the city council and mayor are in a tight spot. Some are calling for more lockdowns and requirements, as well as a city mask mandate. Mandates like this are usually unenforceable, and we have seen that in other places, where prisoners are being released but business owners are arrested for opening their doors. Because of the added stress caused by the pandemic, I cannot see our area law enforcement officials taking time away from dealing with real crime to ticket or charge some member of our community with breathing problems for not wearing a mask walking downtown alone.
Last week, I attended a meeting that featured a doctor speaking about how masks don’t really work. The event was also attended by a nurse at a local hospital, as well as an administrator and some city officials. There was a lot of scientific bantering between the two, but what I did hear them both say was that they were in agreement that disposable and cloth masks everyone are wearing don’t really work to keep the virus away. The nurse was passionate and obviously wanted the best health, and the hospital administrator seemed down on the visiting doctor’s opinion, but nonetheless, they did admit this one fact: The masks being worn by most in the public do not work at keeping you completely safe from the COVID-19 virus.
So, the conclusion is that a mask mandate is nothing more than an empty gesture of doing something, even if it really doesn’t work. As with many other laws, while the meaning is good, the mandate is nothing more than an unenforceable feel-good law to enable politicians to say “we did something,” even if it was useless.
At this point, I’m still standing behind the advice of my personal doctor. Wash your hands often; stay home if you’re sick; get plenty of exercise, sun and vitamins; eat healthy; build your immune system; and don’t wear a mask unless you absolutely have to, and then only for a short period of time. Mostly, be kind to one another about the issue. That would really be doing something that would help.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
