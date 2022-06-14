The date of the primary election is Tuesday, June 28. In-person absentee voting, more commonly known as "early voting" in Oklahoma, is available to all voters. No excuse is needed.
You can vote early in your county at your designated early voting location from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, preceding the election. You can also vote on Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Increasingly, more Oklahoma voters are taking advantage of the early voting option, with some counties having up to 25% of the vote being cast before Election Day.
Three observations:
First, vetting candidates has been difficult in 2022. A major reason is the short amount of time between filing and the primary. For the 2022 elections, filing was April 13-15 in the Sooner state. The primary was just 75 days later, which leaves little time for voters to sort through the campaign propaganda that floods their mailbox. There are nine statewide races on the June 28 GOP primary ballot, with over 40 candidates. The average voter is confused who is running for what office and are often relying on candidate supplied propaganda (mailers/TV commercials) to make their voting decisions. Name recognition, incumbency, and the ability to raise money from donors become a huge advantage in a short campaign season. Voting record and policy take a back seat. Candidates avoid "pressing the flesh," because they don’t have time, since the timeline is so short. To quote Pappy O’Daniel: “We ain’t one-at-a timin’ here. We’re mass communicating!” Candidates are running ads and sending mailers that paint themselves in a positive light and their opponents as pinheaded, incompetent, socialist liberals who hate Oklahoma, America, baseball and apple pie. Campaigns bank on voters being too busy worrying about the price of food and gas to actually pay much attention. Exaggeration, amplification, and hyperbole reign. Voters should do their homework before they cast their sacred ballots.
Second, an elected official’s voting record is a matter of public record. Incumbents often claim it is dirty campaigning if an opponent goes after their policy positions, but honest elected officials should be willing to run on their voting record. If the challenger to an incumbent honestly attacks their opponent’s voting record, that’s fair game. The key is "honesty." Distorting or perverting an elected official’s voting record reveals unethical character traits.
Third, every candidate is flawed. Until Jesus Christ is on the ballot, voters are always electing the lesser of two evils. Every candidate/elected official will make mistakes, no matter what they tell you. Because man is born with an inherent sin nature, voters will never find the perfect candidate. Voters need to pick candidates they can turn their backs on.
President Thomas Jefferson said, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” Normally about 50% of those eligible to vote in midterm elections show up. Many of those who show up are uninformed and don’t do their homework before they get into the voting booth.
The Bible says a wise person seeks out counsel. Voters should seek out people they trust, who are constantly engaged in the political process, and ask them for advice on races. They should seek out candidates and question them on policy. Ask them precise, pointed, specific questions and let them answer. Don’t take their answers at face value. Seek candidates who are capable, component, trustworthy, and want to serve. Above all, pray God will guide you in the vetting process. Never in America’s history has there ever been a greater need for godly, honest, ethical leaders.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
