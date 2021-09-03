COLUMN: McCarthy likely broke federal law

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seems to have broken federal law while in the process of inaccurately accusing others of breaking federal law. That feat of hypocrisy is not entirely surprising coming from him. He has a history of saying things I am sure he and his colleagues wish he hadn’t.
There was the time when he said "the quiet part out loud” when he celebrated the Benghazi hearings – not as a search for the truth, but as being damaging to Hillary Clinton. His phrasing, tone, and word choice all made it obvious that, at least for him, the primary reason for holding those hearings was to gain political advantage, not to pursue accountability or to prevent the situation from happening again.
Now, McCarthy seems to have taken a page from Matt Gaetz on how to engage in obstruction of an investigation. Gaetz engaged in activity that came perilously close to witness tampering when he tweeted a threat to Michael Cohen just before Cohen was to provide a congressional testimony that said, “Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot.” Gaetz avoided an official sanction, but did feel the need to remove the tweet and apologize to Cohen.
McCarthy’s recent behavior has some of the same elements of a thuggish mentality that relies on threats. He issued a statement related to the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s request that telecommunication companies preserve the data they have related to calls and texts made by people in and around the Capitol Building while it was under siege. No one can find the federal law that McCarthy claims is being broken. Part of the problem in trying to identify which rule has been violated is that McCarthy did not give many hints as to its location in federal statute. Another complicating factor is that McCarthy has based his accusation on the premise that the Jan. 6 Committee has asked for the records to be turned over, rather than merely preserved.
Obviously, the request that the record be handed over to the committee is the next step. Opinions of McCarthy vary, but even if one does not hold him in high regard, it would be hard to imagine that he – or at least someone around him – cannot see that. But in “jumping ahead” in the process when crafting his statement by claiming the records have already been asked for, McCarthy is giving away the fact that he is worried about what those records might reveal. Given his penchant for neurotic projection, that we do not have time to explore here, he may only be worried about how his political opponents can make them appear. Either way, McCarthy is concerned.
Hence, the Gaetz-like part of his statement on the issue: “A Republican majority will remember,” his statement read. That was a direct threat made to American phone companies that, if they comply with the requests of the Jan. 6 Select Committee requests, government policy would be used to punish them for not being politically and legally supportive. Gaetz threatened Cohen on a personal level. McCarthy’s threat was much larger in scope.
For those companies, they will interpret that threat as being a possible deprivation of at least, billions of dollars of lost revenue and additional expenses. Whether it is potential legal problems, the possibility of bad optics, or a combination of them, the audacity and magnitude of his threat is another sign of McCarthy’s desperation to prevent the release of those records.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
