COLUMN: McCarthy, others, knew about insurrection, lied

Rep. Kevin McCarthy now claims he was not advocating for any specific plan to remove then-President Donald Trump from office, whether it be the invoking of the 25th Amendment or recommending to Trump that he resign the presidency. McCarthy claims he was merely walking through various scenarios.
And while McCarthy never told Trump he should resign, McCarthy said to Rep. Liz Cheney, just days after the insurrection: “The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass (impeachment resolution), and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”
McCarthy also informed some GOP allies that Trump admitted bearing some responsibility for the Capitol attack on Jan. 6. This is problematic for McCarthy, who has his sights set on the speakership. If the GOP doesn’t win a sizable enough majority in the House in November, those on the far right will dash McCarthy’s hopes of inhabiting the Speaker chair. An overwhelming majority of GOP in the House, though, should guarantee McCarthy’s ascension to the top leadership spot.
But even more problematic for McCarthy is what he said regarding the Twitter accounts that should be yanked from various GOP Hill rank and file who touted the stolen election nonsense. Remember, there is a conservative war on Big Tech. However, in the final analysis, since Trump seems cool with McCarthy about these recently-released audio tapes, there is a strong possibility that will mute any concerns among the MAGA variety in the GOP that would otherwise turn on McCarthy.
What we will see is the House GOP tolerance or intolerance regarding the lie of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He wants to be Speaker of the House, and now this tape! After the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, McCarthy said he would do the right thing and tell Trump to resign the presidency. McCarthy did not do this. Sen. Mitch McConnell said, "If this is not impeachable, then I don't know what is." Well, McConnell refused to convict in the Senate impeachment trial. I think history will record a condemnation of both McCarthy and McConnell for their placing self-interests over principle, as well as the fact that both have displayed outright cowardice.
GOP Trump allies in Congress, Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Mike Lee, sent former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows texts about overturning the election, then reversed themselves. Lee's text to Meadows: "This will end badly for the president unless we have the Constitution on our side, and unless these states submit new electors pursuant to state law, we do not." These two GOP Trump foot soldiers had to reverse themselves amid no evidence of electoral fraud. Keep in mind that Republican Lee referred to lawyer Sidney Powell as a straight shooter. Of course, both Lee and Roy did vote to confirm Joe Biden as president. But does that reduce their culpability?
In a conference call prior to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Roger Stone's aide called on MAGA allies to descend on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Jason Sullivan told the Trump supporters “to make their presence felt in a way that would intimidate members of Congress." The New York Times has obtained a recording of this call, to which Sullivan is heard to say, "He's going to do something where people are actually going to be arrested... And I foresee a limited form of martial law."
Ultimately, McCarthy knew on Jan. 6 of the criminal culpability of Trump regarding the insurrection. And Roy and Lee were aware an attempted coup was not the way to go.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
