COLUMN: McConnell has a SCOTUS problem

In polite conversation, the current Supreme Court is generally referred to as the "Roberts Court," after the name of Chief Justice John Roberts. A more accurate name for it would be "The McConnell Court." Here's why.
Mitch McConnell's goal for years has been to remake the Supreme Court into a much more conservative, right-leaning institution. The Senate Majority leader has pursued this goal with grim determination and has finally succeeded. But his "success" has exacted a terrible toll by destroying the American public's trust in and esteem for the Court.
McConnell seated three SCOTUS justices during Trump's "one-hit wonder" presidential tenure. By eliminating the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations, McConnell lowered the Senate confirmation vote from 60 to a simple 51-vote majority. Justice Scalia's 2016 death opened a seat that McConnell stalled for nearly a year, professing that nominees should never be confirmed in an election year, thus running out the clock on Merrick Garland's appointment by Obama. Neil Gorsuch, under Trump, took that lifetime seat.
In 2018, McConnell led confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh despite serious, credible accusations that Kavanaugh was a serial sexual predator. Then McConnell miraculously overcame his moral conviction about yielding lame duck court-packing. In 2020, after voting in the presidential election had begun, he rammed through Amy Coney Barrett's seemingly doomed SCOTUS placement, despite her dippy fealty to quirky, culty gender norms.
Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney-Barrett are three far-right products of the Federalist Society's grooming process aimed at shifting the balance in the Court to a 6-3 supermajority of far-right extremist justices. McConnell has destroyed the aura of legitimacy and intellectual autonomy of an empirical Court, and subjugated the SCOTUS to the role of reshaping policy in conformance with McConnell's Republican Party, twerking the historically nonpartisan apolitical independent judiciary, which gave the third branch its autonomous oversight.
Voters elected Biden because Americans were horrified by Trump's blather, lies, and accountability void. With midterm elections now looming, Republicans have a problem: no positive agenda. Being against liberals is but a slender campaign promise. The last time I hung up on a Town Hall meeting was when my District 2 congressional representative used his constituent call to rail against Biden and Pelosi, like a petty tyrant. It is a shallow ambition. Shall we run the country by sending someone to represent us by voting no all the time? Tea Party agginnerism does not belt on the grown-up pants and actually run the country. Voting "no" on everything is a shallow problem-solving skill.
In a field of a dozen or more candidates seeking the CD2 Congress seat, there is one pro-choice candidate. Ladies, we make up half the voting public. In some future article, I hope to interview Naomi Andrews, a practical science kind frugal experienced policymaker whose life experiences and extracurriculars make her exceptionally qualified as a trustworthy, emotionally intelligent politician.
Mitch has a bigger problem than we do here in Oklahoma. He created the perfect storm. Now three newbie justices sitting on the Court are doing exactly what they disclosed in confirmation hearings that they would not do.
Kavanaugh, at confirmation hearings, assured lawmakers that Roe v. Wade was settled law, omitting that he'd be gutting it before the ink was dry on his confirmation. Coney Barrett was suspect from the beginning because her credentials are evangelical-flavored. She's so indoctrinated that she doesn't know normal. She is not intellectually autonomous enough to make sectarian policy.
Perhaps Biden will add seats to SCOTUS to dilute the categorically biased influences that are leading to nuclear atomization of the privacy rights and individual freedoms resulting in gender-based subjection in America.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.