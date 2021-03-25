One day last week, the front entrance lawn of the Adair County Courthouse was sprinkled with people waiting for case results as history was being made. It was a good-sized crowd for Stilwell, but smaller than crowds that gather for ball games, powwows and the annual Strawberry Festival.
Adair County typically has large criminal dockets. This one was extraordinary. Defendants and family members were waiting for cases to be divided up by jurisdiction in response to the McGirt ruling, wherein the U.S. Supreme Court held that which Indian law attorneys have been asserting all along: Tribal citizens on an unextinguished reservation are prosecuted by tribal courts if no major crimes are involved, and by U.S. District Court if the Major Federal Crimes Act applies. County disposition dockets are taking place all across the eastern half of the state because the state of Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on Indian land.
Adair County is a melting pot of Native American Indian - Cherokee, Keetoowah, Delaware, Loyal Band Shawnee and other tribes - plus white, Hispanic and mixed race inhabitants, in that order. Old Settler Cherokees came West to the Arkansas Territory part of Missouri Territory, but moved into the northern reach of what is now the 14-county Cherokee Nation tribal jurisdiction service area, by about 1828, when Arkansas was preparing for statehood.
They had established these parts for hunting and homesteading by the time of the Trail of Tears removal under the Treaty of New Echota, which drove an additional huge population of Cherokees here, despite about a fourth of the travelers dying from hardship along the routes. Then settlement of the 1889 Land Run Boomers west of the Cherokee lands and the politics of having a whole state of Native Americans and the racism that went with that, led to abandonment of an Indian state of Sequoyah, which would have been comprised of territories of the five "civilized" or assimilated removed SE tribes.
U.S. Congress' 1906 Enabling Act provided "that nothing contained in the (Oklahoma) constitution shall be construed to limit or impair the rights of person or property pertaining to the Indians of said Territories (so long as such rights shall remain unextinguished) or to limit or affect the authority of the Government of the United States to make any law or regulation respecting such Indians, their lands, property, or other rights by treaties, agreement, law, or otherwise, which it would have been competent to make if this Act had never been passed."
Oklahoma's Constitution at statehood read: "The people inhabiting the State do agree and declare that they forever disclaim all right and title in or to… all lands… owned or held by any Indian, tribe, or nation; and that until the title to any such public land shall have been extinguished by the United States, the same shall be and remain subject to the jurisdiction, disposal, and control of the United States."
In McGirt, the Supreme Court deraigned title and affirmed the Cherokee domain reservation was never extinguished. Oklahoma has been wrong all along in asserting historically unbridled power. Oklahoma laws do not extend over the Native American Indian families who were established and self-governing here two-thirds of a century before statehood. Individual defendants welcome this as a chance to be prosecuted under culturally appropriate tribal laws. Jurisdictions are coordinating a systematic transfer of cases and bond. Those tasked with transitioning these cases have been thoughtful and logical in correcting the historic wrongs that became institutionalized.
So here we are, making history. Over the years, I've asserted fishing rights on Eucha Lake, harvesting a deer in a traditional rite, fishing on Greasy Creek, Native Americans standing in protection of endangered species, and other cases McGirt now settles. This is historical.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.