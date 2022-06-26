COLUMN: Meanwhile, a coup in Oklahoma...

A close friend confided they changed over and started voting for Democrats when Trump got his first nomination from the Republican Party. They told me, "Even after Trump was elected, I was skeptical, but gave him the benefit of the doubt. It wasn't long after he took office I realized he was not going to be able to grow into the job."
Time after time, Trump had the opportunity to do the right thing and chose instead to create his own subjective spin. Maybe he wasn't good at making universal broad-stroke policy choices for the nation because narcissistic personality disorder is about heightened subjectivity. But nothing tops "Stop The Steal," which culminated in the Jan. 6 treasonous riot. It was a blatant attempt to usurp the voters' will in order to keep Trump in the White House.
I'm not without sympathy for those who believed Trump's words, because historically, the parties have policed their own electeds when someone goes off the reservation with wild fantasies of a coup to keep their powerful job. Correction: It really hasn't been a thing 'til now - to overthrow the voters using deadly bear spray and broken glass to accomplish political goals.
Every voter has a duty to think deep and research the facts using reputable, unbiased and empirical sources. We use our morality when we vote. We trust our lawmakers to wield the power of high office for the good of the citizens. We think about what's good for everyone - or at least about what's good for oneself. And we do it using the facts of objective reality. Now it turns out some voters believe wild tales from inherently biased and untrustworthy sources.
It is a failure of Trump's foes for not forcefully calling him out when he throws the smoke of undocumentable assertions about election stealing. Kudos to the many courts that threw out the tranche of frivolous lawsuits in so many states. Fact-finding proved none of the allegations were substantive. Before anyone thinks about attacking the U.S. Capitol again, they should make certain they're not the pawn of a desperate egotist who is not yet ready to give up a failed game. I hand it to Donald Trump. He's a gamesman, for sure.
As for Democrats, we failed to rise to the occasion when Hillary was pilloried by Trump's Benghazi criticisms. She assumed we're all micro-factuals, watching hearings, reading transcripts, and listening to testimony. Most average working folks didn't follow it that closely. Hillary's team failed to point voters to the facts. Everything that followed was premised on a myth that she allowed her opponent to perpetuate. Only the voters could call foul on Trump's wacked-out worldview. They did.
In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote, but won the Electoral College. In his second term, he lost both. So he attacked the government, or us. And now, Pandora's curse of subjectivity is out of the box and it can't be put back in.
The legacy of Jan. 6 is evident in Oklahoma, where our lawmakers have readied to invalidate your and my vote if they so choose. They've enacted a process whereby the state Legislature can remove the EC delegates elected by voters, substituting instead delegates who vote their will.
How risky does it have to get before we toss out every state lawmaker who voted to supplant democracy with their hand-picked president? It was inchoate. Dormant. But it lies in wait for the day when by a single pen stroke everything changes and voters have no recourse. Alongside the symbolic coup on Jan. 6 was a subtle coup taking place right here in Oklahoma.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
