COLUMN: Media misled public about COVID-19 vaccines

The newest data available indicate the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer is effective and safe. It substantially lowers the risk of infection, limits the intensity of the disease even if it is contracted, nearly eliminates the need for hospitalization, and practically eliminates the possibility of death from the novel coronavirus.
That’s true even when the most aggressive strain of the novel coronavirus is the one causing illness. But some headlines may make people think otherwise.
Yes, the lion’s share of the blame for the misunderstandings about the vaccines, which has led to deadly and costly delays in inoculation, lies with social media platforms that have served as conduits of misinformation. But now, it seems that traditional, brick-and-mortar media outlets want in on the game of giving people the wrong impression about at least one of the vaccines currently available.
New studies have indicated the Pfizer vaccine becomes less effective more quickly than the other mRNA-based vaccine from Moderna. To be clear, that does not mean it is ineffective. With time, it may turn out that it regains its ever-so-slight statistical advantage in efficacy when compared to Moderna’s product. If that happens, that does not mean people wasted their time getting an injection of Moderna’s vaccine or that it will have suddenly become ineffective. It would just mean that, at that point in time, Pfizer was performing better.
In fact, just after the vaccines became available earlier this year, Pfizer was seen as the slightly more effective vaccine. Moderna was a few percentage points behind when tracking early-stage effectiveness. Now, even though both vaccines lose strength over time, Pfizer’s seems to trail off a little more quickly. Because 54 percent of vaccinated people in the United States received Pfizer’s vaccine, instead of Moderna’s or Johnson & Johnson’s, it is important to understand that its benefits may wane more quickly.
The reason it is important is because it helps us understand what the next steps might be when trying to put an end to the pandemic. Vaccines will play a pivotal role in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, keeping new variants from emerging, and preventing people from suffering and dying in the meantime. They are an essential component of any plan that would do so while still trying to maintain some semblance of a pre-pandemic lifestyle.
But many media outlets have subtly undermined confidence in the value of vaccination against COVID-19 because of headlines that have such negative intonations that they tend toward inaccuracy and are arguably misleading. Although their accusations have often been melodramatic, and have become increasingly self-serving and decreasingly justifiable, it is difficult not to have some level of sympathy for people on the right who feel some in the media have not always presented their perspective appropriately. The recent stories about the effectiveness of the vaccines generate the same feelings in people who otherwise are only interested in the scientific reality of the situation.
Giving the wrong impression is almost certainly not deliberate. It is not part of some grand conspiracy to slow the rate of vaccinations. But the problem is, the result may be exactly that. Because many of the headlines, articles, and news segments portray a simple comparison of two vaccines as a contest – which would inherently have a supposed loser, instead of a scientific process that has confirmed the utility and safety of two amazing miracles of modern science – vaccine hesitancy may be increased. Case numbers, hospitalizations, debilitations, and deaths are all negatively correlated to that hesitancy.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
