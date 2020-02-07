Terri, the classified clerk, came into my office the other day and said, "There's a woman up front claiming to be your mother."
I must have given her a quizzical look. Not many people would want to claim me as a child - certainly not in this day and age, with journalists under threat for purportedly peddling "fake news" and daring to use their constitutionally guaranteed right to criticize politicians.
Terri added: "Well, I've never seen your mom in the four years I've been here." That's no doubt correct; my mom dropped by maybe five years ago after a Weight Watchers meeting here. And my dad, who had some business with Paceline Cyclery back in 2015, came in to meet our then-publisher, who was like-minded in terms of political philosophy. But other than that, it's been - as my dad's longtime friend, Dick Sheffield, would say - "a coon's age" since they've been by the office.
In their defense, they do live in Fort Gibson, although they're retired and have more time on their hands than those of us still toiling in the trenches to ensure their Social Security checks hold out past the latest round of thievery in the Beltway. That spare time explained why they were here: A travel club at a local bank, of which they are members, had lunch across the street at Napoli's. My parents probably figured I might hear from other club members that they were around, and decided it would be rude if they didn't pop by.
I brought them into my office, but they seemed to be faunching at the bit to leave. Though they're not among the extremists who bray, "FAKE NEWS!" at every opportunity, I've always suspected they were a little embarrassed at having a daughter in the media. Their other two kids are engineers and a CPA - my dad was also an engineer, and my mom a nurse - so I'm the black sheep by any standard. Nevertheless, they stuck around long enough for me to introduce them to everyone in the newsroom, and so they would know they weren't the only conservatives cursed with a journalist offspring, I pointed out one of my co-workers has right-leaning parents who live in left-leaning California, where most of my mother's relatives also reside.
I have further proof of their shame. Another Weight Watchers member told me several years ago she'd met my mother in these meetings, and assumed - probably due to the last name - that we were related. At some point, my mother began talking about her daughter, and because my acquaintance knew a little about me, she eventually realized I wasn't the daughter. This daughter seemed to have very young children and live elsewhere, and she appeared to be something other than a journalist. The acquaintance asked, "Are you talking about Kim? Isn't she your daughter?" My mom said, "Yes, she is, but I meant my other daughter, the engineer." She then added she had yet another daughter in Florida.
Since they've joined the travel group, they're a little more comfortable admitting our kinship. Apparently the other members don't have anything against me, or they're too polite to say so. A few of them even told my parents they read my column, and especially like it when I write about "the good ol' days." In fact, my parents were surprised to learn that more than a few folks in these parts know a surprising bit about them from my column.
They know, for instance, that every time I reach a milestone birthday that ends with a zero, my mother says, "I can't believe I have a daughter who is [insert 30, 40, 50]. That makes me old!" I thought about reminding her that this year, I would turn 60. That's a multi-mile milestone in anyone's reckoning, but I was afraid she'd keel over in the newsroom, and word would leak out that a member of the "liberal media" had killed her own mother. That sort of incident - which would be expected by enemies of the Fourth Estate - would follow me around for a long time.
Another story regular readers have heard about my mother involves her three-week battle with a goat bent on eating every one of her rosebushes. We had to give the goat back to its original owners before one of them - my mother or the goat - killed the other. The victim, either way, would have made a decent meal for the victor.
Readers are privy to the tale about the rooster whose neck my dad tried to wring, after tiring of the bird's incessant attacks upon us. My dad wasn't as successful at neck-wringing as "Cocky-Locky" was at squawking, flapping and spurring. The feathered foe survived for a year or two longer, until a fox got into the henhouse, leaving behind only a flurry of feathers and a tuft of red fur on the bottom of the fence. My father is also known in certain circles for his hatred of mice - an attitude shared by everyone in the family. Those inclined to pity the squeaksters we dispatched have to understand that waking every morning to pills on your pillow, knowing you've shared your bed with a rodent, can harden any heart.
I had long suspected a favorite topic among my followers is the alien living with my husband and me, and disguised as a white cat. The women in the water aerobics class at NSU have told me they like reading about this cantankerous feline. With that in mind, I must report the whitecat was diagnosed last week with hyperthyroidism. Or maybe it's hypothyroidism, I can't remember which. Either way, he'll have to take two pills a day for the rest of his life, unless some generous benefactor offers to pay for a cure-all radiation treatment that would only set us back $2,000 or so. The cat is 14-1/2, so I leave it to the pragmatists among us to do the math.
I may be wrong about preferences, though. If folks enjoy tales about my family, I have enough to keep me going until retirement - which is saying something, since I don't plan to retire, but rather to die upright at my desk. I have an amusing scenario wherein my demise occurs early one morning, and no one notices until I, as we Okies say, "take to stinkin'." The sports editor says that will never happen, because if I suddenly stopped talking, someone would wander in my office to check on me.
That might delight journalist haters, but it wouldn't shock them. After all, we still are said to smoke three packs of non-filtered cigarettes a day and keep bottles of booze in discrete brown bags in our desk drawers. Or maybe that's just code for "too much stress."
