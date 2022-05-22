COLUMN: Mental health care isn't always easy to access

I am a reasonably successful person. I have a full-time job at an arts institution that involves coordinating tours, planning camps, working with artists and the community to host programming. I have teenage children whom we homeschool. I'm on the alumni association board for my alma mater. I have regular dates with my spouse and keep in touch with family and friends. I spend time with my friends, and I write this column. I sound like a normal, highly functional, and competent person. For the most part, I am, but I also have an anxiety disorder.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and I live with a mental illness. I have General Anxiety Disorder. I am constantly worried. I worry that I am not doing enough at work or that I am a burden to my colleagues. Simultaneously, I worry that work is taking me away from my kids and my obligations to my family. These are sometimes normal worries, but for me, they can be consuming. I might struggle to sleep because I'm worried that I'm not being productive enough or doing enough. Change can make me restless and manic. Once I rearranged my entire office, and moved a colleague's desk trying to burn off the anxious energy. Sometimes I have been unable to access professional help to manage my symptoms. So I have little ways to cope with things if I have to, but when I have access to care, I always choose to seek therapy to make sure I am managing my disorder in healthy ways.
I've learned how to pull myself out of those thoughts and cycles. I've learned to flip the question on myself: Instead of asking what would happen if it all went wrong, I remind myself I might pull it off. When I get overwhelmed, I've learned how to shift my focus to something else, to slow down and notice my surroundings when my thoughts are starting to race. I've learned to pause, and separate myself from whatever is pulling me into an anxious place. When I can't sleep, I have an app I use for meditation until I fall asleep. I've learned to work through this with the help of a mental health professional. However, not everyone has access to help. I am extremely fortunate to have insurance and the money to be able to afford a co-pay.
Mental health care can be hard to get. Sometimes it isn't covered by insurance - for those fortunate to have it available - and the wait for an appointment can be agonizingly long. I myself have waited months to be seen when I started out. Sometimes the professionals available aren't compatible with you, or don't treat the conditions you have. This can lead to a lot of people suffering in silence and feeling isolated and alone. You are not alone. Even people who have the most going on and seem to have it together can be dealing with mental illness. They just might have help managing it, or coping skills you aren't seeing.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
