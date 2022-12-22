COLUMN: Mental health crisis help needs changes

In May, Oklahoma lawmakers budgeted a 5.8% increase in mental health funding, totaling $340 million. It is difficult to how much of this goes for inpatient mental health treatment helping persons not functioning safely in society.
Oklahoma estimates that 200,000 residents receive contact with mental health professionals, and a fifth of Oklahomans need or use mental health services. Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services participates in a national hotline, which anyone can access by dialing 988.
But we know there are unmet needs, even as mental health professionals go above and beyond for those with psychological and chemical problems. In my experience, the national SAMHSA hotline was great at giving a list of business phone numbers for facilities, but mental health issues don't always crop up during business hours, which are about a fourth of the hours in a month. Seventy five percent of the time, the business offices are closed for getting protective care for a friend or family member who is a danger to themselves or to other people. The 988 hotline is billed as able to get someone transportation and a bed.
It would be interesting to know if 988 has overcome the nighttime-weekend service gap. The Oklahoma Gazette reports the DOJ is investigating whether Oklahoma County is providing adequate community-based mental health care. My guess is that jurisdictions, which export their population of unhoused persons have proportionately higher psychiatric admissions and arrests for antisocial behavior. Shelters most likely see a disproportionate share also.
Are law enforcement officers adequately trained to respond to citizens having mental issues? This month Norman "Cookie Queen" Shannon Hanchett spent 10 days in Cleveland County jail because she couldn't post bond for making multiple 911 calls. Paranoia is not a crime. She died in jail, likely because she was not given her prescribed medication. In retrospect, the Cookie Queen's arrest was extraneous to her underlying medical emergency, which went undetected by the arresting officer.
He seems to have been trained to de-escalate. But he jailed her because she wasn't ill enough to qualify for the high bar of mental health detention. Systemic failure to help her with an underlying problem that she was powerless to help herself, led to tragedy. Too, prosecuting someone for 911 calls doesn't optimize the criminal justice system.
The "Defund" movement has resulted in some jurisdictions employing mental health specialists to ride along with cops to divert mental health cases from punishment. In jurisdictions where mental health services are not robust, law enforcement is the default blunt instrument used in place of treatment.
In January 2019, Kiowa citizen "Happy" Given, pulled a stunt to get attention that landed him in jail instead of in treatment. Because an in-patient bed was not available, he was taken to jail. Eight days later, he died. Video footage of what happened was not available when this article was written. A family member who saw the video maintains that Mr. Given died, while a deputy's knee was on his neck.
There is a personal side to this story. My adult son had mental health issues that surfaced in tandem with substance abuse. More than once, he had brushes with law enforcement, and received help from dedicated mental health professionals.
As a mom, I appreciated knowing I could ask for help for him from city, tribal and county law enforcement officers, and he would mostly be safe. His mental health team and Indian Health Service were allies for wellness, for whom much gratitude is due. Their jobs must not be easy, because each person's issues are different.
Modern laws would help.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
