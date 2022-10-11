COLUMN: Mental well-being is important to all

Yesterday was World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world. The day was started as an annual activity of the World Federation for Mental Health and is officially commemorated every year on Oct. 10.
This year's theme was "Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority." The pandemic had a major impact on the mental health around the world and overall, the world is still feeling the effects. There are shortages of even our basic needs, and many have forgotten or lost the will to work and be a productive part of society.
Here in the U.S., we are experiencing record inflation to the point that upper middle-class families with good productive jobs are suffering. The unstable and vicious political climate that has developed over the past decade has worsened the mental health and stability of the nation. There is no longer a strong sense of togetherness, helping one another, and being kind to others. For the vast majority, it is straight partisan politics and individuals are pushed to either be far left, far right, or hide away and have no say at all.
For many experiencing mental illness, the world in which we live is not an equal playing field. Many suffer with discrimination and lack of support. There is limited access to employment and even housing for these individuals. Many places to help these individuals have had to cut back or close completely because of lack of resources.
Americans reported considerably more adverse mental health conditions over the past few years. Younger adults, minorities, essential workers, and others reported disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal thoughts. We have continued to see these numbers as many around the world feel hopelessness, anxiety, and depression in their current circumstances.
People experience depression in different ways, and no one is immune. It may interfere with your daily work, resulting in lost time and lower productivity. It can also influence relationships and some chronic health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and cancer. Studies also show depression leads to suicides, which take more than 700,000 individuals each year, and is the fourth-leading cause of death among 15- ti 29-year-olds, according to the World Health Organization.
There are things each of us can do every day without simply throwing money at the problem and turning the other way. One easy solution is to focus on serving others in need. This includes putting others first and limiting our time on social media, where there is a lot of anger, contention, and language meant to divide rather than unite.
Another thing we can do to better our mental health is to look to the future with hope and have more faith in our fellow citizens and those we are around. Show kindness to another and look for the good instead of trying to find something negative about them. A great bit of advice came from religious leader Gordon B. Hinkley when he simply said, "Forget yourself and go to work."
If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue, show understanding and compassion, and encourage them and their loved ones to seek help and work on solutions together. Regardless of whether it is you or a loved one who is struggling, mental health issues affect us all. Seek help, as we all deserve to live a life of happiness.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
