COLUMN: Meta/Facebook must be held to high standards of ethics

The company known as Facebook has changed its name. It will now be known as Meta.
Just like Google is now – technically, part of a company named Alphabet – Facebook will be a component of Meta. Just as people still use Google as a search engine or email provider, although those things are owned by Alphabet, people will still use Facebook to get their recommended daily value of wildly inaccurate news, conspiracy theories, and rants that in simpler times would have come from an inebriated uncle when the extended family gathered for Thanksgiving. Now, there is just a parent company to thank for that invaluable service.
It’s easy to sympathize with Mark Zuckerberg. He was just a “computer guy” who created a website, at the right time, that provided a service everyone thought they wanted. It was good enough to supplant Myspace as the king of social media sites. Zuckerberg was smart enough to understand that user data had resale value. What he, presumably, did not anticipate at the time was the ways in which the data would be used, that it would be on such a large scale, and in so many high stakes situations. It is easy to believe that Zuckerberg, and others at Facebook, did not fully understand the potential detrimental effects of their new site during its early days of operation.
Now, there are no excuses. Facebook’s owners and executives, now Meta’s, are slowly being forced to confront the harsh reality that their product is being used to facilitate some truly terrible things and serves as a conduit for manipulation of hundreds of millions of people. The problem is no longer that they collect vast amounts of data about their users. As problematic as that was, is, and could be when used to enhance Facebook’s ad revenues, it pales in comparison to how that data is being used to manipulate people and electorates.
Perhaps it is too simplistic to say Facebook amassing data about its users to be able to serve them annoying ads for items people were unlikely to buy was worth the supposed “invasion of privacy” back in 2009. But having that data used to disseminate deliberately misleading and inaccurate information about public health crises in 2021 is altogether different. Even if it is simplistic, it is a reasonably accurate summation of the problems social media can create.
Just as it took Zuckerberg time to realize his creation was growing beyond the point it could easily be controlled, it will take time for social norms, law, and technology to develop adequate defenses against the damage that being so interconnected can do to a society. But it has become clear that something needs to be done to avoid the most caustic and deleterious effects of social media – not just Facebook – from undermining people’s right to privacy and destroying what Abraham Lincoln called “the bonds of our affection.”
Of course, there are counterbalancing considerations. Although there is no constitutional dimension to a private company setting standards for content on its platforms, care must be taken when considering any government action that might, in the practical sense, have a chilling effect on self-expression. But there are already legal, moral, and ethical prohibitions against some types of expression. Libel, slander, perjury, and false advertising all have something in common: maliciously deceptive intent. An appalling amount of social media content falls into that category.
Companies like Meta/Facebook can no longer pretend to be oblivious to that fact without being accurately seen to be negligently complicit in the digital distribution of weaponized vitriol.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
