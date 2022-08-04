COLUMN: Midsummer respite with Little Feat

I call myself semi-retired, but have a few select cases to finish up. That’s why it felt so extravagant to take off work for two days to go see Little Feat in Springfield, Missouri.
Here I am on deadline to give you credible and dependable current political news, at a time when a quarter of all newspapers have shuttered since 2005. That factoid is from Reid J. Epstein at the New York Times.
This week, I intended to investigate the trend in local and state Republican conventions. In some six or seven states, and in more counties than that, the Republican Party seems to be beset by invading newbies – newly-registered Republicans who want to move up quickly in the grassroots ranks, by taking out old-school party stalwarts. Libertarians and Tea Party independents are registering Republican and running to participate in state conventions, presumably to secure a delegate seat for the next Republican National Convention.
In Nebraska, a write-in candidate running against a Republican gubernatorial incumbent was disallowed, along with a handful of others, mostly because there was proof they undermined the Republican vetting process. In Pulaski County Arkansas, newly-minted Little Rock Republican ultra-conservatives packed the delegate elections. All told, 101 nominees vied for 70-odd slots to the Arkansas Republican Convention. Ultimately, Pulaski County’s delegation was categorically denied at the state convention. Ouch. More than 10% of Arkansas delegates were barred.
Nationwide, watch this trend. Milwaukee 2024 should be full of smoke and thunder, as Republicans from all over the country convene to nominate its POTUS candidate next time. The newbies may try to run a candidate whose eligibility is currently in the hands of Liz Cheney. Even if it wasn’t foreign interference when Russia was invited to drop its illegal hack of Hillary’s emails, or tried to repeal the Magnitsky Act, there was treason in attacking the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice is now snooping into the facts. And we’re getting a peek at how the internal culture war is unfolding. Watch as that pot simmers.
Meanwhile, since we all deserve an occasional break from heavy news, let me tell you about experiencing Little Feat at the beautiful Gillioz Theater in Springfield Missouri. I love opera-style theaters and once performed at a musical benefit for the Coleman Theater in Miami Oklahoma. The Gillioz Theater, with its 1920s craftsmanship, is as ornate as the Coleman, and it is a pristinely restored intimate venue.
You may remember Little Feat for the band’s quirky lyrics and chord changes, and its creative tricky rhythm changes. If you listen to the breakdowns, this is the band that invented a new musical language. Grateful Dead had some of those attributes, too. Little Feat songs are personable and fun, and at the same time, stealthy as technically advanced: Willing, Dixie Chicken, Fat Man in the Bathtub. At times, there is a twinkle of a nod to Vaudeville in the pacey movements.
I liked the jazzy brass section and the jaunty Cajun influence. The band members are a dream team of skilled collaborators. They are fluid and versatile. At times I wanted to “hear quieter” when the sound was a bit much for the venue. That much sound best-suited the band’s most stark and simple pared-down songs.
They are playing in Fort Smith in December. That larger venue will better showcase the band’s complex and intricate songs. Springfield was a lot for one evening. The audience was even fun. Some “Feat Heads” have followed this band over its 40-something years of touring. The concert was my much-needed mid-summer respite, which I thoroughly enjoyed.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
