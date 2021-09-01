I suspect some of you may have a similar memory from your youth. There was once a time when I was very young, I heard a friend use a word I wasn’t familiar with. I hurried home to share my new word with my younger sibling. We soon got to sit down with Dad while he explained exactly what the word meant and why it should not become a part of our permanent vocabulary. Sure am glad he heard it before we shared it at school!
Occasionally these days you may see the phrase “bid-splitting” thrown around in relation to city administration. I assume when it’s used, the individuals quoted either don't understand what bid-splitting is, or they don’t have enough information about how bids are conducted. Either way, their eyebrows shoot up. So, short of dragging out the scissors and attacking a paper document, what is bid-splitting? "Bid-splitting" is intentionally dividing purchases into smaller quantities to avoid more stringent bidding requirements. What does this mean?
We have a comprehensive purchasing manual approved by the City Council that governs our purchasing activities. As you’d expect, the departments have the authority to spend small amounts without getting bids or quotes of any kind. As the anticipated spending increases, the departments are required to get at least three quotes. There’s a point at which they must get the quotes in writing and submit those quotes to the Purchasing Office. Finally, for public construction projects and for purchases over $50,000, the Purchasing Office conducts a formal bid, ensuring notice is published in the local newspaper, receiving sealed bids from contractors or vendors, and opening those bids at the same public meeting.
Human nature may encourage a department head to keep things simple by dividing a project into smaller pieces to stay under one of these bid thresholds. Oklahoma statutes say that for state agencies, splitting purchases for the purpose of evading competitive bid thresholds is a felony. Needless to say, city purchases are scrutinized carefully to try to ensure no department engages in bid-splitting.
With the Dog Park, a formal bid process for the complete construction project returned bid amounts that were much more than our budget. We went back to the drawing board and determined that some portions of the project could be completed by our existing departmental staff. We also recognized that by requiring a contractor to bid both the cement and fencing work together, some contractors would have to sublet a portion of the project. As a result, we issued a second formal bid that allowed contractors to provide pricing for either or both.
Formally bidding a project twice, re-engineering a project to reduce the overall cost, allowing contractors flexibility to simultaneously bid on some or all of a project – none of these are bid-splitting. They are good business.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.