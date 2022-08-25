COLUMN: Misinformation an enemy of democracy

The multimillion-dollar judgment by the court against InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is a signal that lies, misinformation, and conspiratorial nonsense will not be tolerated in decent society. What Jones did was disgusting, and he will now pay for profiting off of the suffering of others.
We have gotten to the point where people are willing to believe some of the most utter nonsense I've ever heard, and the lies are hurting this country. The Jan. 6 insurrection was caused by Trump and company's fueling conspiracies. There are actually people who think 9/11 was an inside job. And many adults can't grasp a simple concept of what causes inflation and skyrocketing energy prices.
Freedom of speech is not a right without boundaries. There are limits on free speech. Unbounded free speech cannot be sustained. Words matter, and when public figures or those in the media - like Jones or Tucker Carlson - spew falsehoods that cause damage, there should be consequences to deter others who would do the same. Jones should lose the right to broadcast on any public forum.
I do not listen to FOX News because it's not even legitimate news, but rather it is an entertainment forum. I don't think a return of the Fairness Doctrine is even necessary in modern times, though. In terms of the old Fairness Doctrine, which was eliminated during the Reagan administration, the doctrine itself was rarely applied. It put the government in the awkward and arguably unconstitutional position of policing the content of speech.
In the late '60s, the Supreme Court upheld the "equal time" provision. It did so because of the limited spectrum of the media in those days. Today, due to the technology and the inundation of numerous networks, the spectrum is no longer limited. In other words, there is no scarcity across the spectrum in the digital age. So I really don't see a need for a revisiting of the Fairness Doctrine itself when you see competing viewpoints across a very wide spectrum. And some of those views are built completely on a false foundation.
What is needed is a new version of the Fairness Doctrine that is not so much about "equal time" or the presentation of contrasting views, but rather a doctrine that enforces credibility in journalism in terms of the duty to inform the public accurately and fully.
In the wake of a legitimate FBI search of Mar-A-Lago over two weeks ago, we have witnessed another tragic result of misinformation. The late Ricky Shiffer, who was already under the bureau's microscope for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, was so outraged at what he saw was federal overreach regarding the search of Trump's Florida home that Shiffer attempted to violently breach the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. This criminal act ended in bloodshed, as Shiffer shot it out with the police.
When I watched in horror at the images on television on Jan. 6, 2021, I told myself we are witnessing the radicalization of Middle America. And as violent MAGA perpetrators illegally made their way into the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump would continue to escalate the situation with dangerous tweets about then-Vice President Mike Pence, whose life had been put in peril by the former president.
Threats against law enforcement are on the rise since the Mar-A-Lago FBI search, and there are those who mistakenly claim the FBI's search was a politically-motivated "raid." Conspiratorial darkness, lies, and misinformation are the enemies of democracy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
