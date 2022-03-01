COLUMN: Misinformation runs deep

I recently underwent a surgical procedure at a local medical facility. It was not an emergency surgery. My life was not in danger. The quality of it over the long run was in question if I did not address a minor issue as soon as possible, but I wasn't distracted by the stress that I'm certain is part of subjecting yourself to procedures when the reasons are much more serious than mine were.
While being prepped for the surgery, I struck up conversations with the various staff members that came in and out of the room. They were some of the nicest people I've ever met. That sounds like an exaggeration for the sake of effect, even to me as I write it. But that is the genuine impression I got from them.
They were professional and clearly competent. They did almost everything right, at least as far as I knew or remember. I guess it's common to have your chain of memories come to an abrupt stop in those situations not long after they give you the "you won't care about anything" medicine in your IV. But up until those meds kicked in, I remember everything going without a hitch and everything being nearly perfect.
But there were two things that almost gave me pause. One of them is both understandable and probably blown out of proportion in my mind due to some missing context and the high-powered pharmaceuticals being fed directly into my circulatory system. The other was more obvious but didn't really amount to more than a facepalm moment. Both were statements made by individuals and do not represent the philosophies of their employer. It is also important to note that neither situation affected the quality of my care nor did anything to diminish my trust in anyone's ability to provide it.
One staff member said, "I'm so over wearing masks." They said this while surrounded by people wearing masks. Those people were masked because they were in a surgical ward. I knew what was meant and sympathized with the sentiment, even if I'm still an advocate for wearing masks in public places, including, and perhaps especially, in surgical wards. This person was masked when they said it and quickly clarified that they meant outside of the hospital. We all chuckled and moved on. Well, technically, I just laid there.
The other statement that was a bit more cringeworthy came from another staff member earlier in the preparation process. That nurse said they had a doctor that they "really liked to listen to" about COVID. After a couple of this doctor's "thoughts" were passed along, I became thankful that the doctor wasn't performing my surgery. In fact, that doctor isn't even employed by the facility where my surgery was being performed. They are just part of the misinformation echo chamber that exists.
Still, hearing someone in a medical setting, who was doing medical things to me, and who was wearing medical looking clothes passing along obvious quackery with a straight face must have had some effect on me. My wife didn't get video of me while I was recovering from the anesthesia, but she insists that I told more than one staff member who came to check on me that they had "better not try to give me any of that ivermectin bullsh*t."
I had the excuse of being in an altered state of mind when I said what I said. I'm not sure how that tiny fraction of medical professionals who buy into ramblings of the real-world equivalents to Dr. Leo Spaceman justify it to themselves.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
