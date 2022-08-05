COLUMN: Missing the general and his checkbook

At least twice a week, Dad and I would hunt for his checkbook, which was usually found in hiding places he'd forgotten about or in the last place I would ever think to look. When Dad turned his checkbook over, I wasn't sure what emotional roller coaster I was on - relieved, sad, or burdened. For the third month in a row, checks bounced because transactions hadn't been written down. He was spending more money than he had.
It's inevitable to be in a strained situation when you have to infringe on your parents' independence. I think what upset me more is Dad didn't object when I suggested I hang onto his checkbook for a couple of months to get things straightened out. I would have gladly listened to him rant and rave about me having his checkbook rather than watch him be complacent because he knew it was time.
While visiting the bank, going over withdrawals that hadn't been recorded, it broke my heart to see Dad - a man with an engineering degree - realize he couldn't manage his finances. While trying to balance his checkbook, I noticed several entries were not in his handwriting and realized he was going into stores and would actually hand the cashier his entire checkbook to write the check for him. Amazing how he trusted cashiers and would leave his front door unlocked, but continued to feel the need to hide money for fear the bank may someday crash and not return his investment. What's scarier is I'm at that point now.
After just a few days of having his checkbook, Dad had already forgotten and started looking for the "lost" checkbook. My best defense was to change the subject, so I did what any daughter would do as the caretaker of a parent with dementia. He loved doing laundry, and not being able to do his daily load would be, for him, nothing short of a crisis, so I simply said, "I think we might be out of detergent." Just as I had hoped, he sent me downstairs to check, thus forgetting about the checkbook. On my way back up, I glanced over at a collage of pictures Mom had made years ago that still hung on the basement wall. Pictures of all four of us kids, at any given age, along with our kids. As I got closer, I noticed a yellow sticky note, which wasn't there a week earlier, stuck right below a picture of me as a teenager. In Dad's handwriting, it read, "You gave me gray hair." I wanted to tell him he was giving me gray hair, now that the roles were reversed, but I told him he shouldn't feel embarrassed or any less independent because I had his checkbook. He worked hard for his money, planned for retirement, paid off his car and his house, and can now live on his Social Security, if we worked together.
"You're the Colonel," was all he said. I replied, "Yes, but you're the General." I miss the General who was always missing his checkbook.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.