As we embark on another year of celebrating the great life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I can't help but think about all the great achievements he and his followers accomplished.
While in Muskogee, Oklahoma, a couple of weeks ago, looking for a commercial building I wanted to review, I noticed Martin Luther King Street. It made me think about the Martin Luther King street in Tulsa. I began to think about the importance of following the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but that there also needs to be a national call to action to show the importance of investing in the real estate around Martin Luther King streets in America. From my years of seeing streets named after this global icon, most of the locations are within African American lower-income areas.
As an investor in low-income communities, I feel it is important to revitalize the marginalized areas within our country. Dr. King's vision for America was in line with my vision, and I want to see his vision fulfilled. His name should continue to inspire us all to become better people and to spread love, rather than hate. These communities that have streets bearing his name need investment. From empty lots, to boarded-up houses, Martin Luther King's name is not inspiring renovation in many communities across America, but it should. A man who was willing to die for the uplifting of all people deserves to have communities becoming a beacon for booming economic development.
Black people must secure their communities and ensure their culture is retained and expanded. Development of a community is difficult, but after generations of disinvestment into these communities, it is time for those whom Dr. King fought to do the same for the communities with streets bearing his name.
Martin Luther King Jr. Street should be a rallying cry for developing our own communities. Take a moment and think about how you can do your small part in investing in areas bearing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's name.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
