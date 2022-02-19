COLUMN: MLK teaches us doing what's right is often not popular

It is Black History Month, and it is a time to reflect on and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to American history.
Northeastern State University's Office of Diversity and Inclusion is focusing on Black joy and memory. Often for teaching African American history in schools, the focus is on slavery, and the Civil Rights movement. These topics are covered in a historical context and the impression students are left with is that these things are in the past and no longer occur today.
Martin Luther King Jr. is a beloved civil rights figure today, but history - and memory - tell us he was not a beloved figure during his time. In an early 1968 Harris poll, he boasted a 75 percent disapproval rating - shockingly high for a man we celebrate with service every January. Martin Luther King Jr. is fortunate that history remembers him more favorably than he was known in his time, but it bears remembrance.
The path to lasting change is not always easy or popular. Will the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement find the same kind of historical favor in our collective memories? Will people recall they were started in response to state violence against Black bodies? Time will tell. Even though African Americans have faced incredible hardships and continue to work toward more just and equitable treatment, it doesn't mean the community is without joy.
When Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech, he was prompted by Mahalia Jackson to give those inspiring words. Mahalia Jackson, the renowned gospel singer who sang of hope and resilience, was unapologetically herself. Even during Jim Crow, she did not change her mannerisms to suit White communities around her. The ease she had within herself, her powerful voice, and the emotion she put into her songs brought hope and joy to not only the Black community, but to any group for which she performed. She has inspired so many musicians, and her songs and voice helped define the era.
This Black History Month, we should be thinking about how movements that are ongoing will be remembered in the future. Will we celebrate the activists today the way we celebrate Dr. King? I hope so. I hope we see and celebrate the ways in which African Americans continue to work to make the country a more equitable place for everyone. I hope we continue to celebrate Black creativity and joy through music, and art.
I hope the crossover between activism and art continues to create joyful moments and add to the things we have to celebrate during not only Black History Month, but all year long.
Kasey Rhone is the coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Northeastern State University.
