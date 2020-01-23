Dec. 31 got the city past the first six months of this fiscal year. That’s a good point to step back and look at changes we’ve made and where we are financially. We started the year in a hole and we’ve been working hard to climb out.
As a reminder, the General Fund is the primary operating account for the city. It includes all the different departments except Stormwater Management and Solid Waste. Both of those are funded from specific fees rather than from taxes.
Our budget for the General Fund going into the year anticipated revenue of $9.6 million and expenses of $12.4. We knew we would have to dip into our reserves and investments for up to $2.7 million. That’s not a good place to be, and it’s not sustainable. We have made some changes and will be making more.
The good news is that we projected a 3 percent increase in our tax revenue and we’re over the halfway mark by $47,000. That’s wonderful! The bad news is that our other revenue for fees, fines and other miscellaneous items isn’t coming in quite so well. Overall, our revenue is down $207,000. There are a lot of different reasons for that, and we’re working to address them.
The departments are doing their part to help out, though. I sure appreciate the directors and managers who have watched their expenses carefully this year. Our total expenses in the General Fund are currently $984,000 less than projected for the halfway mark.
Recent personnel changes reduce our expenses by $363,000 – at least, as long as we are able to leave those positions open. We have cashed in $544,000 of the invested reserve. Settlement of one of our lawsuits provided additional one-time money. We started the year with cash in bank in the General Fund of $299,808. At the end of December, our cash-in-bank figure is $548,300.
What keeps the current situation from being depressing are the continued opportunities for progress. We still have the bond projects to be completed. In addition, though, the residents of Tahlequah were willing to step out in faith and give us a consistent source of funding for street and sidewalk projects through the sales tax.
We have previous grant funds available to be used for sidewalks near our schools. The greenbelt trail construction is underway and grant funds will provide the lighting. The grant to purchase the Mission Street park land is almost finalized. We should be closing on that property within just a few weeks.
Additionally, there are generous individuals in the community who have indicated an interest in helping fund other projects. It’s an exciting time for our community. Life is what we make of it. Money helps, but the strength of our community is our people.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.